“Didn’t do the work in terms of fitness as Virat” - KKR all-rounder’s massive claim on Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement amid IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali admired Rohit Sharma's effectiveness with the bat despite not working on his fitness as much as teammate Virat Kohli. Ali's remarks came days after the legendary Indian batting duo announced their Test retirements ahead of the highly anticipated England tour.

Ad

Rohit announced his Test retirement on May 7 through his Instagram handle, and Kohli followed suit a week later. The duo also retired from T20Is at the same time after helping India win the T20 World Cup last year.

Talking about Rohit on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, Ali said (via Hindustan Times):

"Rohit was a more natural player in terms of, like, amazing to watch. Like a proper gift given to him. When I say natural, everything looks a lot smoother. He was a top player. There was a period of time where he was probably the most talented player in the world, naturally. Like probably didn’t do the work in terms of fitness and stuff as Virat but still as effective. Would probably hit the ball further."

Ad

Trending

Rohit finished his Test career with 4,301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Kohli scored 9,230 runs in his 123 Tests at an average of 46.85 with an incredible 30 centuries.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli endured torrid finishes to their Test careers

The duo struggled for form in Australia at the end of last year [Credit: Getty]

Despite boasting excellent overall numbers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled at the end of their Test careers. The former scored only 164 runs at an average of under 11 in his final eight Tests with a lone half-century in 15 innings.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kohli fared only a little better with an average of 22.47 in his final 10 Tests, including just two 50+ scores in 19 innings.

The pair's struggles played a massive role in India losing back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia by 0-3 and 1-3 margins, respectively. They also missed out on World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification for the first time in tournament history.

Yet, Rohit and Kohli's departure from Tests leaves a big hole for India to fill in their batting lineup for the five-Test series in England, starting June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news