Dinesh Karthik picks India’s all-time T20 World Cup XI; leaves out Gautam Gambhir

Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently picked India’s all-time combined XI from the 2007 and 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squads. The 40-year-old revealed his choices in a video shared by Cricbuzz, where he went with 2024 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the openers, leaving out Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag.

Ad

Rohit was India’s highest run-getter in the 2024 edition, scoring 257 runs in eight innings with three fifties, while Kohli was named Player of the Match in the final against South Africa for his 76 off 59 balls. At No. 3, Karthik chose Suryakumar Yadav over Robin Uthappa. The current India T20I skipper scored 199 runs with two half-centuries and also took the crucial catch of David Miller in the 2024 final.

At No. 4, Karthik went with Yuvraj Singh ahead of Shivam Dube. The former all-rounder scored 148 runs in the 2007 edition, including two fifties and the iconic six sixes in an over against England’s Stuart Broad. Karthik then slotted in MS Dhoni as captain and wicketkeeper, preferring him over Rishabh Pant.

Ad

Trending

For the No. 6 spot, he picked Hardik Pandya, who defended 16 runs in the final over against South Africa to help India clinch the 2024 title. At No. 7, he went with Ravindra Jadeja over 2007 World Cup final Player of the Match Irfan Pathan.

Dinesh Karthik leaves out India’s 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma in combined XI

In the bowling department, for the No. 8 slot, Dinesh Karthik preferred former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh over Axar Patel. At No. 9, he chose Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2024 edition with 17 scalps, over Joginder Sharma, who famously defended 13 runs in the 2007 final.

Ad

For No. 10, the 40-year-old picked left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav over S. Sreesanth. The final spot went to Jasprit Bumrah, Player of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup, who was chosen over RP Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2007 edition with 12 scalps from seven matches.

Dinesh Karthik’s all-time India T20 World Cup XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news