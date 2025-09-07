Dinesh Karthik picks leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for Asia Cup 2025

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik made his picks for the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, starting on September 9 (via Cricbuzz). Karthik picked Indian Test captain Shubman Gill to lead all scorers in the continental tournament.Much has been discussed about Gill's return to the Indian T20I side after over a year, with his last T20I game coming against Sri Lanka in July 2024. However, the right-hander has been in sensational form, with a mountain of runs in IPL 2025 and the following Test series in England.The 25-year-old scored 650 runs, while leading the Gujarat Titans, in IPL 2025 at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 outings. Gill followed that by scoring an incredible 754 runs in five Tests in England at an average of over 75, including four centuries.In the bowling department, Karthik picked wily leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to finish with the most wickets in the Asia Cup. The 34-year-old has been the world's best bowler since his T20I return last year, picking up 31 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 11.25 and an economy of 7.58.Dinesh Karthik picks his Asia Cup 2025 winner and surprise player of the tournamentDinesh Karthik had no hesitation in picking Team India as the winners of the 2025 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue ran through the 2024 T20 World Cup, winning all their games to lift the trophy in the West Indies and the USA.They have since continued their dominant run, winning five consecutive bilateral T20I series and 17 out of 20 games. India are part of Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE in the eight-team competition.Finally, Karthik also picked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma as the surprise player to watch out for in the tournament. The 31-year-old recently helped RCB win their maiden IPL title in the 2025 season, averaging over 37 at a strike rate of 176.35 in 17 matches.Jitesh is yet to shine on the international stage, averaging an underwhelming 14.28 in nine T20Is.Afghanistan takes on Hong Kong in the 2025 Asia Cup opener at Abu Dhabi on September 9. Meanwhile, India play their first game against hosts UAE at Dubai the following day (September 10).