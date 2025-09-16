Dinesh Karthik picks between Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni for all-time best T20I batter amid Asia Cup 2025

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has named Virat Kohli as the greatest T20I batter of all time. The 40-year-old made his choice in a Cricbuzz video segment, where he was asked to pick one batter over another in a knockout-style format.In Round 3, the contest was down to four players. Karthik picked Kohli ahead of MS Dhoni and chose AB de Villiers over Chris Gayle. In the final round, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor went with Kohli over de Villiers, naming him the all-time best T20I batter.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVirat Kohli bid farewell to T20Is after India’s title-winning campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup. In the final against South Africa, he played a match-defining knock of 76 off 59 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes.Across his illustrious career in the shortest format, the Delhi-born batter represented India in 125 matches, scoring 4,188 runs in 117 innings at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. The 36-year-old registered 38 half-centuries and a century, with his career-best of an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls coming against Afghanistan in 2022.Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL historyWhile Dinesh Karthik named Virat Kohli the greatest T20I batter, the former India skipper has also been exceptional in franchise cricket. Despite retiring from international T20s, Kohli starred in IPL 2025, finishing as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s leading run-scorer in their maiden title-winning campaign.The opener piled up 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, including eight half-centuries. Overall, he remains the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, amassing 8,661 runs in 267 matches at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85, with 63 fifties and eight hundreds to his name.