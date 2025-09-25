"You can't suddenly do it in the World Cup" - Former stumper backs India's batting experiments in Asia Cup 2025

Former keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has backed India's thought process of being extremely flexible in the batting order in T20Is. He opined that the Men in Blue are trying to make sure that maximum batters are ready to tackle different challenges that could come their way in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

India got the better of Bangladesh by 41 runs in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Sent into bat, they were held to 168-8. Their bowlers, however, shone again and knocked over Bangladesh for 127. The Men in Blue came in for some criticism after Shivam Dube was sent into bat at No. 3, a move that upset the rhythm of the batting side.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik refused to be critical of India with regard to their unpredictable batting order. On the contrary, he termed the choice to be flexible in the batting department as a clever move. Explaining the logic behind Dube coming into bat at No. 3 and Tilak Varma and Axar Patel batting ahead of Sanju Samson, Karthik elaborated:

"Shivam Dube came in when Rishad Hossain was bowling, to take him down. Didn't happen today. And then they sent Tilak Varma and Axar Patel because Nasum Ahmed had overs left. The fact is that they are making sure that they are matching up to whatever is being given to them. You want to use the flexibility, the experience in these kind of matches. You can't suddenly do it in the World Cup."

The former India keeper predicted that the team would continue shuffling the batting order in the build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup and said:

"Very much so. That's the advantage of having all-rounders. It's not called experimentation; I'd use the word flexibility. They want to make sure that at certain points of game, depending on whom they are predicting to bowl, they are bringing a match up with the bat, saying, 'we have this to counter your plans'.

"I feel it's a very clever way to go about it. What you need is a group of experienced players, who understand and adapt according to where they are sent," the 40-year-old added.

Sent into bat in the Asia Cup 2025 clash on Wednesday, India's openers added 77 in 6.2 overs. Dube walked into bat after the stand was broken, but perished for two, caught in the deep off Rishad's bowling.

Abhishek Sharma stands tall for Team India yet again

Batting first, India got off to a comparatively slow start. However, once Abhishek Sharma got his eye in, he again took on the bowlers. The southpaw smashed 75 off 37 balls, with the aid of six fours and five sixes. He was looking good for a hundred when he was run out following a mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik Pandya (38 off 29) guided India past the 165-mark.

With the ball, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred again with 3-18, while Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

