"Dipika is going to hate me” - Dinesh Karthik shares hilarious selfies with wife ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Pictures]

Former Indian batter turned broadcaster Dinesh Karthik shared a hilarious post on social media on Monday, June 16, featuring his wife Dipika Pallikal. The 40-year-old was recently part of the commentary panel for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia, which the Proteas won by five wickets at Lord’s on June 14.

Ad

Karthik posted a pair of photos on Instagram with Dipika. In the first, the couple are all smiles, while in the second, Dipika is seen yawning as Karthik maintains a serious expression.

He captioned the post:

“Instagram vs Reality. DPDK version. Ps- Dipika is going to hate me for this.”

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Karthik was a part of IPL 2025 as the batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Rajat Patidar’s team defeated Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad, securing their maiden IPL title.

Dinesh Karthik forecasts an eye-catching result for the 2025 England vs India Test series

India and England are set to lock horns in a five-match Test series, beginning Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds. This series kicks off the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both sides.

Ad

Ahead of this eagerly awaited contest, former India batter Dinesh Karthik shared his prediction during a chat with Sky Sports, saying:

“I was always of the opinion that it could be England 3-1. But after seeing their bowling attack and the number of injuries they have, I feel this will be 2-2 actually.”

Meanwhile, this series will be India’s first Test challenge without their veteran leaders Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who both retired from the format in May 2025. Young batter Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy, with Rishabh Pant serving as his vice-captain. Interestingly, their last Test series in England, played in 2021–22, ended at 2–2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news