"Disappointed that I couldn't get that second hundred" - Abid Ali after Pakistan's convincing victory against Bangladesh

Pakistan batter Abid Ali was a little disappointed to miss out on his second century against Bangladesh, but was happy his side won the game convincingly.

The visitors were behind for most of the game but stepped up when it mattered the most.

Chasing 202, Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique put on a 151-run stand to put the game in Pakistan's favor, with the former missing out on making a century in each innings by a mere nine runs.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



📸 PCB



#Bangladesh #Pakistan #BANvPAK Abid Ali has been awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant knocks 👏📸 PCB Abid Ali has been awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant knocks 👏📸 PCB#Bangladesh #Pakistan #BANvPAK https://t.co/aTJtTKZKVW

Speaking at the end of the Test match, Abid Ali said:

"I am happy that Pakistan won the game, but little disappointed that I couldn't get that second hundred. I have been playing domestic cricket and performing well, that's what I carried into this game."

Although Pakistan lost both openers in a short span, Azhar Ali and captain Babar Azam ensured they took their side over the line to secure an eight-wicket victory.

"Abdullah Shafique played really well" - Abid Ali on his opening partner

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first Test by 8️⃣ wickets and go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.



📸 PCB



#Bangladesh #Pakistan #BANvPAK PAKISTAN WIN! 🇵🇰Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first Test by 8️⃣ wickets and go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.📸 PCB PAKISTAN WIN! 🇵🇰 Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first Test by 8️⃣ wickets and go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.📸 PCB#Bangladesh #Pakistan #BANvPAK https://t.co/vjMQwBdL9q

Pakistan will draw confidence from both openers, who are among the runs, going forward. Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique put on a 141-run stand in the first essay, before bettering that record in the second innings by forging a 151-run partnership.

Abid Ali asserted that batting with Shafique helped him immensely as the latter highlighted mistakes from the other end.

"Our thought process was to stay at the wicket and put up a partnership. He (Abdullah Shafique) played really well and he used to tell me when I made mistake. I was praying for him and hopefully he keeps batting like this," Abid Ali concluded.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Pakistan leading the series 1-0, the second and final Test commences on December 4 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar