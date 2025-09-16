Discarded India batter practices with Rohit Sharma ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [In Pictures]

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently practiced with the middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan in Bengaluru. The star opening batter has started his training ahead of the Men in Blue's three-match away ODI series.

Sharma is currently active in just one international format, the ODIs. He announced his Test retirement during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 38-year-old previously drew the curtains on his T20I career following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Sarfarz shared a couple of Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 16, giving fans a glimpse of his practice session with the veteran batter.

Screenshots of Sarfaraz Khan's Instagram stories.

Sarfaraz was part of India's squad for the three-match home Test series against New Zealand last year. He scored 171 runs across six innings at an average of 28.50.

The talented batter was not picked for the subsequent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Ahead of the series, he played a 92-run knock for India A in the first unofficial Test against England Lions.

"They would have refused" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's absence from India A squad for Australia A one-dayers

India A are set to play three one-dayers against Australia A, beginning September 30. Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should have played those games.

He suggested that the selectors would have approached Sharma and Kohli, but they would have refused to take part in the India A series. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Neither Rohit nor Kohli is playing. Of course, it's the India A matches against Australia A, and under normal circumstances, we would say it doesn't make a difference as Rohit and Kohli wouldn't play. However, if you see when was the last time they played competitive cricket, Kohli last played in the IPL final and Rohit Sharma played even before that.

"I am sure the selectors would have asked them and they would have refused. Why am I saying that the selectors would have asked them? Considering the team that has been picked, it has even been tried to include the Asia Cup players, so that some form stays with them and they keep playing competitive games."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to tour Australia for the three-match ODI series. The first contest will take place in Perth on October 19.

