Discarded Team India batter shares Rohit Sharma reel with emojis ahead of 2025-26 season [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 05, 2025 10:19 IST
India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma guided India to 2025 Champions Trophy glory (Source: Getty)

India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan shared a fan-made video of Rohit Sharma on social media on Friday, September 5. The right-hander was set to represent West Zone in the ongoing 2025 Duleep Trophy but was ruled out due to a quadriceps injury. Reports from RevSportz suggest he will be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Sarfaraz is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. Amid this, he shared a fan-made reel of ODI skipper Rohit Sharma on his Instagram stories on Friday, accompanied by heart emojis.

Fans can view the story here.

Sarfaraz Khan shares ODI skipper&#039;s reel with emojis (Image via Instagram-@sarfarazkhan97)
Sarfaraz Khan shares ODI skipper's reel with emojis (Image via Instagram-@sarfarazkhan97)
Meanwhile, Rohit recently visited the COE in Bengaluru for his pre-season fitness test. The 38-year-old returned on August 31 and was later spotted taking part in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai on September 4.

On the cricketing front, Rohit is expected to don the Indian jersey again for the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.

Sarfaraz Khan made his India debut under Rohit Sharma

Sarfaraz Khan made his India debut in a Test match against England in February 2024, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The middle-order batter made a bright start to his career, scoring 62 off 66 balls, including nine fours and a six, before being run out.

Since then, he has played six red-ball matches, amassing 371 runs at an average of 37.10 and a strike rate of 74.94, with three fifties and one century. However, he was recently omitted from India’s Test series against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw across the five matches.

Looking at his first-class record, the 27-year-old has appeared in 55 games, accumulating 4,685 runs at an impressive average of 65.98, with 16 hundreds and 15 fifties to his credit, and a highest score of an unbeaten 301.

Dev Sharma

