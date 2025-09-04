  • home icon
Fans chant 'Mumbai Cha Raja' as Rohit Sharma attends Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 04, 2025 21:54 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma has featured in 273 ODIs for India (Source: Getty)

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma was surrounded by fans chanting his name as he participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Worli, Mumbai, on Thursday, September 4. The 38-year-old had recently visited the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for a pre-season fitness test and returned to Mumbai on August 31.

On Thursday, the veteran batter offered prayers at the Ganesh Temple. In a video shared on X by his fan account (@rushiii_12), Rohit was seen acknowledging the fans as he waved through the sunroof, while they chanted “Mumbai Cha Raja.”

Watch the video here:

Trending

Rohit Sharma is next expected to be in action during the three-match away ODI series against Australia in October. The opening batter has played 273 ODIs for the Men in Blue, scoring 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 with a strike rate of 92.80, including 32 centuries and 58 fifties to his credit.

“Should play for the next 10 years” - CSK pacer’s massive praise for Rohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed has heaped praise on ODI skipper Rohit Sharma. The 27-year-old recently said that Rohit should play for another decade and shared an anecdote in his interview with Revsportz, saying:

"I feel Rohit Sharma should play for the next 10 years for the good of Indian cricket and that’s my personal feeling. When in 2019, we were playing a series against Bangladesh in Rajkot, once I didn’t have a great day and only got one wicket, so he came to me and spoke to me personally in the dressing room."
"The team was leaving the stadium and he stayed back to have a one on one with me and told me how I should be. He told me that I am unaware of my own capabilities. When we were getting out of the stadium, all the fans were screaming for Rohit bhai and he told me that ‘all of this should happen for you too’ and that I should wish that for myself and stay positive," he added.

Rohit retired from T20Is after leading India to glory in last year’s T20 World Cup. In May this year, he also stepped away from red-ball cricket.

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Dev Sharma
