"Do they want to win on such pitches and give ordinary performances abroad?" - Shahid Afridi reacts to Bangladesh's embarrassing T20I series loss to Pakistan

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi was left unimpressed with the pitches used by Bangladesh in their recent home series against Pakistan. Afridi questioned them regarding the same after they suffered the embarrassment of a white-wash against Babar Azam and co.

The 44-year-old took to Twitter after Pakistan pocketed the third and final T20I against hosts Bangladesh on Sunday (November 21) to secure a clean sweep. Afridi urged Bangladesh to improve the quality of their pitches if they want to attain success in multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup.

He suggested that while the nation has no dearth of cricketing talent, it is imperative that they prepare better surfaces at home. If Bangladesh fail to do so, Afridi believes their performance in overseas conditions will continue to deteriorate.

Here's what he posted:

"Bangladesh really need to do some soul searching, do they want to win on such pitches and give ordinary performances abroad and in World Cups? They have great talent and passion for the game but desperately need better pitches if they want to progress."

The Bangladesh cricket team sealed memorable T20I series wins at home against heavyweights Australia and New Zealand ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, they failed miserably in the UAE as they didn't win a single fixture in the crucial Super 12s stage of the showpiece event.

Bangladesh look to make amends with an improved performance in Test series against Pakistan

Bangladesh and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting November 26. The opening contest will be played in Chattogram, whereas Dhaka will host the final fixture which is slated to commence on December 4.

The series is of utmost importance for the two participating teams as it is part of the ICC Test Championship. Bangladesh have announced a 16-member squad for the first game.

Bangladesh squad for the first Test.



#BANvPAK Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2021.

Bangladesh Squad for First Test against Pakistan: Mominul Haque (c), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shakib Al Hasan (subject to fitness).

