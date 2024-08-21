"Dobara khilao. Voh trial ball thha" - Fans troll Babar Azam following a two-ball duck in the 1st Test vs Bangladesh 

Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, August 21. The dismissal worsens the hosts' start to the game after being put into bat first by Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Expectations were high from the former skipper to be among the runs in the home season, unfurling a new era for the team in the era of Shan Masood and Jason Gillespie in charge. However, the right-handed batter could not contribute to the scoreboard, as his stay at the crease lasted mere minutes.

Babar came into bat with the team tottering at 14/2 in the seventh over, after the first session was lost due to rain. The right-handed batter was dismissed of a wayward delivery down the legside from left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam. Babar tried to nudge the delivery behind square, but the ball made a faint contact with the bat and the wicketkeeper took a stunning catch.

Fans were in shock after Babar Azam's early departure and voiced their frustration on social media. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

"Babar Azam is the king of what?" one fan posted.

"Dobara khilao. Woh trail ball tha," one fan remarked.

"Babar is finished," another fan tweeted.

This marked the eighth time that Babar Azam was dismissed for duck in Tests, and the first instance since 2021. It is also his first duck on home soil.

Pakistan trying to recover after Babar Azam's early departure

The Men in Green were reduced to 16/3 in the ninth over after Babar Azam had to walk back to the pavilion following his dismissal. Bangladesh could not have asked for a perfect start while luck also played a role in the proceedings.

Firstly, the coin fell in their favor and the opposition skipper Shan Masood was dismissed following a contentious decision. As of writing, Pakistan are placed at 36/3 with opening batter Saim Ayub and newly appointed vice-captain Saud Shakeel at the crease.

