"Doesn't move his feet too much" - Sanjay Manjrekar's massive statement on Team India star ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his awe at Abhishek Sharma defying common logic in terms of footwork with his performances in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The 25-year-old has been in breathtaking form in the continental tournament, scoring 173 runs at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 208.43 in four matches.He was the Player of the Match in India's most recent outing against Pakistan, scoring a 39-ball 79 to help India comfortably chase down 172. While footwork has often been discussed as key to a batter's success, Abhishek has been on fire in the shortest format with minimal foot movement.Opening up on the same while talking about the young left-hander on his Instagram handle, Manjrekar said:&quot;Something on Abhishek Sharma and footwork in cricket. When we watch Test cricket, we talk about feet movement a lot. When a batter gets out, we say he didn't move his feet at all. The great strength of Abhishek Sharma and his tremendous success in T20 cricket is that he doesn't move his feet too much. So it's completely the opposite technique where what he does is look at the ball and making sure that he doesn't move his feet too much on the front foot or back foot.He sort of ensures that when he is looking to hit the ball, the bat is coming down nicely and his feet are not coming in the way. When you move your feet too much and want to have that bat and pad close together, sometimes the bat can get a bit tangled in your pad and those things can restrict your flare and your free hitting. So this is a case of a batter who's been phenomenal, with tremendous ball sense and hand-eye coordination but the great strenth and the secret of his success is that he doesn't move his feet too much.&quot;Abhishek is currently the No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, averaging over 35 at a strike rate of 197.21 in 21 games.&quot;None of his body parts are coming in the way&quot; - Sanjay ManjrekarSanjay Manjrekar believes Abhishek Sharma's T20I success stems from his body parts not coming in the way of his bat swing. Team India has enjoyed incredible T20I success since Abhishek's debut last year, winning 21 out of the 24 matches he has played.&quot;He keeps his feet out of the way and makes sure that the great weapon of his, the bat, that is coming down to hit the ball has completely free access, complete freedom and enough space and that none of his body parts are coming in the way when he's hitting those shots. So yes, a talented guy who is just focused on hitting the ball. Finally it is a game of bat and ball isn't it? And its about the bat hitting the ball and that's what he does,&quot; said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source).The left-hander will be in action when India takes on Bangladesh in Dubai tomorrow (September 24).