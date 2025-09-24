  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "Doesn't move his feet too much" - Sanjay Manjrekar's massive statement on Team India star ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

"Doesn't move his feet too much" - Sanjay Manjrekar's massive statement on Team India star ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 24, 2025 00:21 IST
India v England - ICC Men
Sanjay Manjrekar shared an interesting observation about one of Team India's stars in the ongoing Asia Cup [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his awe at Abhishek Sharma defying common logic in terms of footwork with his performances in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The 25-year-old has been in breathtaking form in the continental tournament, scoring 173 runs at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 208.43 in four matches.

Ad

He was the Player of the Match in India's most recent outing against Pakistan, scoring a 39-ball 79 to help India comfortably chase down 172. While footwork has often been discussed as key to a batter's success, Abhishek has been on fire in the shortest format with minimal foot movement.

Opening up on the same while talking about the young left-hander on his Instagram handle, Manjrekar said:

"Something on Abhishek Sharma and footwork in cricket. When we watch Test cricket, we talk about feet movement a lot. When a batter gets out, we say he didn't move his feet at all. The great strength of Abhishek Sharma and his tremendous success in T20 cricket is that he doesn't move his feet too much. So it's completely the opposite technique where what he does is look at the ball and making sure that he doesn't move his feet too much on the front foot or back foot.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
He sort of ensures that when he is looking to hit the ball, the bat is coming down nicely and his feet are not coming in the way. When you move your feet too much and want to have that bat and pad close together, sometimes the bat can get a bit tangled in your pad and those things can restrict your flare and your free hitting. So this is a case of a batter who's been phenomenal, with tremendous ball sense and hand-eye coordination but the great strenth and the secret of his success is that he doesn't move his feet too much."
Ad

Abhishek is currently the No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, averaging over 35 at a strike rate of 197.21 in 21 games.

"None of his body parts are coming in the way" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Ad

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Abhishek Sharma's T20I success stems from his body parts not coming in the way of his bat swing. Team India has enjoyed incredible T20I success since Abhishek's debut last year, winning 21 out of the 24 matches he has played.

"He keeps his feet out of the way and makes sure that the great weapon of his, the bat, that is coming down to hit the ball has completely free access, complete freedom and enough space and that none of his body parts are coming in the way when he's hitting those shots. So yes, a talented guy who is just focused on hitting the ball. Finally it is a game of bat and ball isn't it? And its about the bat hitting the ball and that's what he does," said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source).

The left-hander will be in action when India takes on Bangladesh in Dubai tomorrow (September 24).

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications