"Doing the right thing might be disappointing" - WV Raman comes out in R Sai Kishore and Tamil Nadu's support amid controversy

Amid criticism and controversy surrounding the Tamil Nadu team, former cricketer WV Raman came out in support of R Sai Kishore and company after their big defeat to Mumbai in the recent semi-final of the 2024 Ranji Trophy.

Tamil Nadu reached the semi-finals for the first time in seven years, carrying many positives, including an overall enhancement in the batting form and Sai Kishore leading from the front with a record-breaking season with the ball.

However, all of it was tarnished a bit when, after the semi-final, Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni said the team lost because the captain decided to bat first after winning the toss. Several former cricketers and pundits, including Dinesh Karthik, criticized Kulkarni for throwing Sai Kishore under the bus.

"Well tried @saik_99 and team," Raman posted on X during the episode. "Has been a season of trials and tribulations. But importantly, you adopted the right approach. Like truth can hurt you at times, doing the right thing might be disappointing as well. But hang in there and march on."

Tamil Nadu capitulated for 146 in the first innings against Mumbai's seamers. Although Sai Kishore brought them back in the game with a fifer to reduce Ajinkya Rahane's team to 106/7, a massive partnership between Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian got them to 378/10, after which they won the game by an innings and 70 runs.

WV Raman opines on toss controversy

When an user suggested via a comment under the original post that the toss did play a role in Tamil Nadu's defeat, Raman gave his opinion on the issue, saying:

"107 for 7 and then Mumbai runs away with it. The second innings also from TN was not long enough to say that inserting Mumbai in the first innings would have provided a different result!"

Mumbai will now play in the final against either Madhya Pradesh or Vidarbha between March 10-14.

