Zim Vs Ban 2021: Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in the first T20I

The change of formats did not change fortunes for Zimbabwe. Bangladesh continued its dominance over Zimbabwe on the tour and thrashed the hosts by 8 wickets in the first T20I.

Zimbabwe opt to bat in the first T20I.



Sikandar Raza is leading 🇿🇼 and 🇧🇩 are being captained by Mahmudullah.



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/sViMNEOa92 pic.twitter.com/bQLKqz5GkP — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2021

Zimbabwe skipper Sikander Raza won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20I. The hosts lost an early wicket in the second over when Marumai was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.

Madhevere and Chakabva added 64 runs in 38 balls for the second wicket before Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Madhevere for 23.

Zimbabwe are 91/2 after 10 overs with Regis Chakabva batting on 43*.



What target will they set for Bangladesh?



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/sViMNEOa92 pic.twitter.com/akzCGEu7Hk — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2021

Chakabva played an aggressive knock of 43 from 22 balls that included 2 maximums and 5 boundaries. He was unfortunately run-out and Zimbabwe were reduced to 91-3 in 10.1 overs. The skipper Sikander Raza was dismissed in the same over without troubling the scorers.

Myers played a sensible inning of 35 from 22 balls that included 2 boundaries but was dismissed in the 15th over. The lower middle-order did not provide much resistance and the hosts were bowled out for 152 in 19 overs.

Rahman picked up 3 wickets and was the most successful bowler

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers picking up 3 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs with Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam picking up 2 wickets apiece.

Bangladesh bowl out Zimbabwe for 152!



Mustafizur Rahman finishes with 3/31, while Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam take two wickets each.



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/sViMNEOa92 pic.twitter.com/IKVBKwhKZq — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2021

Bangladesh chase the target with ease

Sarkar scored an impressive half-century in the run chase

The Bangladesh openers started cautiously and once they got their eye in, they dominated the Zimbabwe bowling. The openers Naim and Soumya Sarkar added 102 runs in 13 overs before Sarkar was dismissed (run-out) for 50.

It's been a terrific chase for Bangladesh so far 👏



After 10 overs, they're 76/0 with Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar on 🔥



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!



🗒️ https://t.co/sViMNEOa92 pic.twitter.com/qzdBOGHg9n — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2021

The Bangladeshi skipper Mahmudullah was the next batsman dismissed, run-out for 15.

But Naim held one end up and added 30 runs with Shakib Al Hasan to guide Bangladesh to 8 wicket win.

Naim was unbeaten on 63 from 51 balls that included 6 boundaries. Shakib played the role of the aggressor and smashed 16 runs from 8 balls to lead Bangladesh to a win with 7 balls to spare.

The second T20I will be played tomorrow i.e. on 23rd July 2021 at the Harare Sports Club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy