Zim Vs Ban 2021: Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in the first T20I

The change of formats did not change fortunes for Zimbabwe. Bangladesh continued its dominance over Zimbabwe on the tour and thrashed the hosts by 8 wickets in the first T20I.
Zimbabwe skipper Sikander Raza won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20I. The hosts lost an early wicket in the second over when Marumai was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.
Madhevere and Chakabva added 64 runs in 38 balls for the second wicket before Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Madhevere for 23.
Chakabva played an aggressive knock of 43 from 22 balls that included 2 maximums and 5 boundaries. He was unfortunately run-out and Zimbabwe were reduced to 91-3 in 10.1 overs. The skipper Sikander Raza was dismissed in the same over without troubling the scorers.
Myers played a sensible inning of 35 from 22 balls that included 2 boundaries but was dismissed in the 15th over. The lower middle-order did not provide much resistance and the hosts were bowled out for 152 in 19 overs.
Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers picking up 3 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs with Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam picking up 2 wickets apiece.
Bangladesh chase the target with ease
The Bangladesh openers started cautiously and once they got their eye in, they dominated the Zimbabwe bowling. The openers Naim and Soumya Sarkar added 102 runs in 13 overs before Sarkar was dismissed (run-out) for 50.
The Bangladeshi skipper Mahmudullah was the next batsman dismissed, run-out for 15.
But Naim held one end up and added 30 runs with Shakib Al Hasan to guide Bangladesh to 8 wicket win.
Naim was unbeaten on 63 from 51 balls that included 6 boundaries. Shakib played the role of the aggressor and smashed 16 runs from 8 balls to lead Bangladesh to a win with 7 balls to spare.
The second T20I will be played tomorrow i.e. on 23rd July 2021 at the Harare Sports Club.