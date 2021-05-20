"Don’t know who tells them all this, listening to them it seems like I am flying out to play the IPL tomorrow!" – Mohammad Amir debunks rumors

Mohammad Amir has hit back at those who claim the bowler may play the IPL once he gets his British passport. The fast bowler slammed the media as well, accusing them of unnecessarily picking on him.

Mohammad Amir's recent interview with Pakpassion.net stirred up a frenzy after he was coy about his future plans. Although he refused to confirm anything, Amir admitted he would explore all options once he receives his British citizenship.

After his recent comments created controversy, Mohammad Amir was asked to clarify his stance during an interview with Cricwik.

“I don’t know who tells them all this, listening to them it seems like I am flying out to play the IPL tomorrow! It is not happening at all. I have a residence card because of my wife, who is a UK citizen. Several players in the past have had UK passports too, but I don’t understand why is it only my name that always makes headlines. Even if I get the passport, it is my right because my wife belongs to the UK and my kids are British. They have to study there,” Amir claimed.

Mohammad Amir never said he is definitely going to play in the IPL. This was my question and his answer #Cricket pic.twitter.com/e95f7XJXtA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 16, 2021

Elaborating on his plans, Mohammad Amir said his situation doesn’t change for the next couple of years.

He appealed to everyone to stop spreading false narratives around him, suggesting one should ask him directly if they have any doubts about his future.

“There are 1.5-2 years for my residency card to finish. When it ends, the passport process will start. Please don’t spread false information just to run your YouTube channel. Everyone has a right to earn their bread and butter, but please don’t spread fake news. People could have just asked me whether all this news was true or not,” Amir suggested.

“Will not be representing any other country” – Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir slams Pakistan selectors for picking youngsters ‘with technical flaws’ 👀🇵🇰#India #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/LAZBPs5rYm — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 13, 2021

Mohammad Amir also touched upon the topic of his international career. The fast bowler announced his retirement in December 2020, accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board of disrespecting him on multiple occasions.

Addressing the rumors around his international career, Amir reiterated that he can’t see himself playing for any nation other than Pakistan.

“If I have left Pakistan cricket, it doesn’t mean I will be representing another country. That is absolutely clear. I will not be representing any other country,” Amir concluded.

The 29-year-old recently claimed he could return to international cricket if things improve in the future. For now, Mohammad Amir will continue to ply his trade in franchise leagues all over the world.