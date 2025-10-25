“Don’t know if we will come back to Australia” - Rohit Sharma’s massive statement after 121* in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Team India opening batter Rohit Sharma admitted that his sublime ton in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to conclude the series might be his and Virat Kohli's final appearance on Australian soil. The legendary pair put on a masterclass in the form of an unbeaten 168-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the 236-run target and win the match by nine wickets.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had made their international returns after a seven-month absence amid intense scrutiny and uncertainty over their futures. The duo began on a horrid note after failing to record double figures in the series opener in Perth. While Rohit Sharma got among the runs in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli, unfortunately, recorded his second consecutive duck in the series.

Given that Team India's next ODI assignment on Australian soil is not scheduled for any time soon, at least not until 2027-28 as the Future Tours and Programme suggest, their sublime displays may have well been their last in the country as well. Rohit Sharma hinted at the same while speaking to Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri after the third ODI concluded.

"I've always loved coming here, I enjoy playing cricket here in Australia. Fond memories of 2008 and nice way to finish, getting that knock and getting that win. I don't know if we will be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all the years that we played here. Lot of good memories, bad memories, but all in all, I'll take the cricket that I have played here," Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit Sharma stated that the veteran duo still have a bit of sting left in their tails as they defied age to produce match-winning knocks.

"It looks like it. Yes, we enjoy our cricket. Most importantly, no matter what accolades we have achieved, it is important that whenever you get an opportunity to play, you have got to come and start fresh. That is what we did when we arrived in Perth. Forget what has happened in the last 15-17 years, and start afresh," he added.

Rohit Sharma was named player of the match, as well as the player of the series, after ending as the leading run-scorer of the three-match affair.

"Good to be out of the pond, honestly" - Virat Kohli on ending his string of ducks in AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Virat Kohli had recorded consecutive ducks for the first time in his ODI career after he perished without scoring in Perth and Adelaide. He was a relieved figure after getting off the mark during the run chase in Sydney, and never looked back after that.

The ace batter looked in fluent touch while playing second-fiddle to Rohit Sharma, and rotated strike adeptly while also getting the odd boundary to put the pressure on the opposition. He ended with an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries, and also hit the winning shot.

"Good to be out of the pond, honestly. When you have scored so many runs in international cricket, but then the game shows you everything, even at this stage. Almost 37, and not many days, and still can feel like don't know how to get a run. When Rohit is already batting there, it is pretty easy to keep rotating strike, and we understand each other's game pretty well," Virat Kohli said.

Virat Kohli signed off with a message for the Australian crowd, thanking them for their unwavering support over the years.

"We want to say thank you as well (to Australia). We love coming to this country and playing in front of such big crowds. We have played some of our best cricket here as well. So, thank you very much for welcoming us so well," he concluded.

The legendary duo's next assignment will be in the form of the ODI series against South Africa in the November-December. This will mark their first appearance in India in the format since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

