"Don't play for Pakistan if you don't play Tests" - Shoaib Akhtar blasts Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is unhappy with the way Pakistani cricketers such as Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz are treating Test cricket. Amir and Riaz had publicly announced their retirement from Test cricket to focus on the shorter formats of the game.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar stated that if he gets the authority, he would make it compulsory to play Test cricket. If the players did not want to, they would not be allowed to represent Pakistan.

Akhtar believes he understands the fitness required to help players pull through Test cricket and feels it should be of paramount importance. The former Pakistan speedster also spoke about man-management skills as he believes they are crucial in raising self-belief within players.

"If the policies were in my hand, I would have told the players that if you want to play for Pakistan then you have to play Test cricket. I will manage you, I will make you a star. I want 12 Tests in a year and I will make you train and teach you. Even then if he doesn't do the needful, no central contract. You won't even play T20s."

Will tell them to not play T20s also: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar stated that rules must be enforced to ensure that no player will be allowed to play T20I cricket if they choose not to play red ball cricket. The 45-year-old wants Pakistan to invest in youngsters and groom them into world class cricketers for the future.

"I will tell them to not play T20Is too and go home and take rest. I would rather work with 16 year olds. I would bring boys from all over Pakistan and invest in them," Shoaib Akhtar signed off.

Shoaib Akhtar "Mohammad Amir's retirement could be followed by Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Junaid Khan's retirement. I don't understand what is happening with the Pakistan team. How could Mohammad Amir retire from Test cricket at the age of 27?" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 27, 2019

