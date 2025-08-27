"Don't think we should decide anything for them" - Former Indian Women's captain on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future

Former Indian Women's captain Anjum Chopra opened up on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future. The two stalwarts may not be automatic choices for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027. There have been dark clouds over their future as far as international cricket is concerned.

Ad

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, they are active only in the ODI format. Anjum Chopra reckoned that, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been away for a while, people have spoken a lot about them. She believed that nobody should decide their future.

"Both of them are sitting at home for a while now and are away from the media and the cricketing world. So people are missing them a lot and talking about them. When they come on the ground, all these talks will go away. They will perform as they are two big players. I don't think we should decide anything for them. When they play, then everybody watches," she said on crictoday's YouTube channel. (2:23)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy. They are among India's leading run-getters in ODIs. Rohit has piled on 11168 runs from 273 games at an average of 48.76 with 32 hundreds, while Kohli has amassed 14181 runs from 302 matches at an average of 57.88 with 51 centuries.

"You don't compare captaincy and eras" - Anjum Chopra on choosing between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as captains

In the same conversation, Anjum Chopra was asked to pick between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma for the better captain. She did not make a choice and stated that captaincy and eras cannot be compared. Both Dhoni and Rohit have led India in all formats.

Ad

"You don't compare captaincy and eras ever. Because it is never the same for anyone. When we won the 1983 World Cup as well, when the team went, no one expected anything from them. When we won in 2011, no one knew that we would win. When we lost the final in 2023, to this date, we cannot believe the fact that why we lost and how we lost. And then we won in 2024," she said. (3:11)

Ad

She added that one should not make those comparisons but support the players and enjoy their game. Under MS Dhoni, India won all three ICC white-ball tournaments, that is, the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup (2024) and Champions Trophy (2025). He came close to lifting the 2023 ODI World Cup. Unfortunately, India lost against Australia in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news