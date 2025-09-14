"Don't think Fakhar stands a chance" - Irfan Pathan's big statement on star Indian pacer ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's contest against Fakhar Zaman ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. The two nations will meet on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

Ad

Irfan made a huge statement and reckoned that Fakhar would not stand a chance against Bumrah should the Indian pacer bring his top game to the table. He highlighted how Bumrah was smart in their opening game against the UAE. The pacer was at ease and bowled with control.

"When we saw Bumrah in the last match, he was bowling with control and easing in. He is very smart and knows how to pace himself. When you see him playing against Pakistan, he will be seen in a different pace and a different zone. Fakhar Zaman is a player who plays fast and tries to carry momentum. So there if Bumrah comes in his A game, I don't think Fakhar stands a chance. But if he can remove that spell, I would love to see that contest between Fakhar Zaman and Kuldeep Yadav," he said on Sony Sports Network. (0:41)

Ad

Trending

Irfan reflected that the star Indian quick can bowl the inswing yorker to the left-hander. Fakhar, being a left-handed batter, will have to be wary of the same. In Pakistan's first game of the tournament against Oman, he scored an unbeaten 23 off 16 balls.

"Who can give instructions to Bumrah? He is a king. He is a once-in-a-generation bowler. He knows how to set the batters up and when to bowl the yorker. Fakhar is a left-handed batter and we have seen the inswing yorker as well from Bumrah to left-handers," he added. (1:44)

Ad

Bumrah returned figures of 1/19 from three overs against the UAE and bowled an effective as well economical spell.

"Ability to bowl yorkers was a reason behind his selection" - Former India stumper on Jasprit Bumrah

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim also weighed in on Jasprit Bumrah's incredible ability to nail the yorker. He recalled an instance from Bumrah's debut T20I series against Australia Down Under in 2016.

Ad

In one game, Bumrah was hit by James Faulkner for a six. However, he bowled a brilliant yorker the very next delivery and had the last laugh. Saba Karim stated that this ability to bowl yorkers was the reason behind Bumrah's entry into the national team.

"Bumrah was introduced to international cricket for the first time in 2016. It was a T20I series in Australia. I was watching the highlights. In one of the matches, James Faulkner came to bat. Bumrah was bowling to him. In the first or the second delivery, he hit him for a six. The next follow-up delivery was a yorker and he was castled. This ability to bowl yorkers was a reason behind his selection," he said. (2:18) (via the aforementioned source)

The former India stumper further hailed Bumrah's ability to bowl the yorker. He added that the pacer knows exactly when to bowl it, whom to bowl it to, and how to bowl it. He lauded Bumrah for having worked on bettering the yorker and reaching greater heights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news