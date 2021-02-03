"Don’t think four seamers can play" - Babar Azam hints at an unchanged XI for Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan's captain and star batsman, Babar Azam has recently shared his thoughts about the home side's combination for the 2nd Test against South Africa. He hinted that Pakistan may not field four seamers in Rawalpindi.

Speaking in a virtual press conference, Babar Azam reflected on the pitch on offer at Rawalpindi and said that it seems similar to the one in Karachi. He also acknowledged that the weather will play a crucial role in the final decision regarding the playing XI:

“The wicket in Rawalpindi seems similar to Karachi. The weather might be a little different though. The conditions here are always different and we are keeping that in mind. We will decide according to the situation on match day. I don’t think four seamers can play here but we will see the conditions and decide what’s best for the team,” said Babar Azam.

"I have enjoyed my captaincy stint so far" - Babar Azam

The 26-year-old Babar Azam said that he is enjoying the leadership role. Azam added that the perpetual support from fellow players and fans has made things easier for him.

“I have enjoyed it [captaining the side]. I have received a lot of support. When you have that support and the plans are being executed then, as captain, things become easier. I have enjoyed it so far and we will keep trying for better results. Everyone has gained confidence from our victory in the first Test. We are focused on playing the next match in the same way we played the first match," said Babar Azam.

Babar Azam's Pakistan side currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0 after triumphing at Karachi's National Stadium in the first Test. After the Test series, Azam will lead Pakistan's white-ball outfit in a three-match T20I series against South Africa at Lahore.