"Don't think he is living up to his potential" - Robin Uthappa's big claim on Team India pacer amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa believes Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has failed to make the most of his opportunities in international cricket. He opined that the 29-year-old hasn't been able to live up to his potential yet.
Prasidh made his debut during the side's home ODI series against England in 2021. He has played six Tests, 17 ODIs and five T20Is so far and has 59 wickets to his name across formats.
Commenting on India's fast bowling depth, Uthappa said during a live session on his YouTube channel:
"I think there are some seam bowlers in India who really need to quickly get in that stride because they are getting enough opportunities at the highest level. Someone like Prasidh Krishna, I think he is an incredible bowler who has got tremendous potential, but I don't think he is living up to his potential right now."
Prasidh is part of the Men in Blue's squad for the ongoing three-match away ODI series against Australia, but wasn't picked in the playing XI for the first game. The visitors suffered a seven-wicket loss (DLS method) in the rain-marred opening fixture.
It remains to be seen if he is added to the side for the upcoming second ODI. The match will be played in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.
"He's really come to age" - Glenn McGrath's high praise for Prasidh Krishna during AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs
While Robin Uthappa feels Prasidh Krishna has not lived up to his potential, Australian pace bowling legend Glenn McGrath feels otherwise. McGrath has worked closely with the seamer at the MRF Pace Foundation.
He pointed out that Prasidh did a fantastic job at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler took home the Purple Cap, bagging 25 wickets from 15 innings.
McGrath also suggested that Prasidh would get a lot of success on the Australia tour if he got his lengths right. He said on the YouTube channel, 'The Fast Bowling Cartel':
"Prasidh Krishna, who I've done a bit of work with over in India, coaching over there a while back now. I think he's really come to age, the way he bowled in the IPL recently was brilliant. He's quite an enforcer. He just needs to get that length right, and I think he'll do really well."
Meanwhile, Prasidh played for India A in two unofficial Test matches against Australia A ahead of the ongoing tour. He claimed one wicket in the first game and remained wicketless in the subsequent encounter.
