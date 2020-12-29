Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: "Don't think captaincy will affect Abhimanyu Easwaran's performances" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes the added responsibility of captaincy wouldn't affect Bengal's prolific run-scorer Abhimanyu Easwaran at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21. Laxman, who is currently in Kolkata for Bengal's preparatory camp, also said that he isn't a big believer in split captaincy.

Cricket Association of Bengal recently announced their 22-man squad for the domestic T20 tournament which will start from January 10. As many expected, Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the Bengal side. Seasoned campaigners like Manoj Tiwary and Shreevats Goswami also made the roster.

Speaking to some select journalists in Kolkata, Laxman feels Easwaran will perform better with the added responsibility of captaincy. He said:

"I don't think captaincy will affect Abhimanyu Easwaran's performances at all. I believe with additional responsibility, in fact, he can get much better. That's what he has been doing for Bengal for so many years; he's been a prolific run-getter. He performed not only for Bengal, but also in the opportunities he got for India A, he has done exceedingly well. That's why I don't think the extra responsibility of leading this side will affect his batting."

Abhimanyu Easwaran is not new to the leadership role as he proved his credentials when he led an underdog Bengal team brilliantly to the Ranj Trophy final in 2019. However, many consider the captaincy demands in the longest and shortest formats to be different. But Laxman is not a believer in split captaincy.

"I am not a big believer or supporter of split captaincy. I think if your best leader or best captain is not an automatic choice in all formats, then it will work. But if your captain is an automatic choice and a performer in all three formats, he should lead the side in all the formats. That will help in creating consistency within the group and also creating a culture within the group which will help the team to move forward." Laxman added.

Abhimanyu Easwaran had tested positive for COVID-19

Abhimanyu Easwaran had tested positive for COVID-19 after he underwent a mandatory test before the pre-season camp in November. The 25-year-old, though, has made his recovery and will lead the Bengal side at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bengal are placed in Elite Group B, and their group features Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Hyderabad.

Bengal Squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Ritwik Chowdhury, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ravi Kant Singh, Abhishek Das, Mohammed Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Sujit Yadav, Kaif Ahmed