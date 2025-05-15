"Double it up" - When Rahul Dravid encouraged Virat Kohli to double his match tally ahead of the latter's 100th Test [Watch]

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid had wished Virat Kohli would go on to play 200 Tests ahead of the latter's 100th match in the format. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test for India came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March 2022. Ahead of the game, BCCI felicitated him for the historic landmark, with head coach Dravid presenting him with a special cap.

During the presentation, Dravid wished Kohli would go on to play 200 Tests, encouraging him to 'double it up'.

"Virat I'm sure when you started out as a kid you wanted to play one Test match for India. You stand here on the cusp of your 100th Test match. You've had a great journey and have done it with class and excellence. Congratulations to you and your family on this fantastic achievement. Hopefully it's just the start of many more bigger things to come and as we say in the dressing room, double it up," Dravid had said.

Watch the video of the same:

Virat Kohli had become only the 12th Indian to have played 100 Tests.

Virat Kohli ends Test career with 123 games

While Rahul Dravid had encouraged Virat Kohli to double his match tally ahead of his 100th Test, Kohli could play just 23 more matches. He ended with 123 Tests and 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name.

His retirement comes just before India's tour of England in June this year, where they are scheduled to play five Tests.

Former batter and legend Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian to have played 200 Test matches. Dravid is behind Tendulkar on the list with 163 matches in the format. No other Indian has played over 150 Tests, with VVS Laxman (134) next on the list.

