"Doubt I have seen such an unlucky spell" - Irfan Pathan's huge praise for Aussie star after AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped praise on Josh Hazlewood for his relentless spell of seam bowling during the second ODI against India in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Pathan also felt he hadn't seen an unluckier spell of bowling, given the veteran's efforts deserved at least one wicket.

Hazlewood was the tormentor in chief of India's batting line up during the opening game in Perth. The New South Welshman was into his groove again in the second game, beating Rohit Sharma's bat on multiple occasions. Although Hazlewood sent down two maidens, he could not take a wicket.

Reflecting on his spell in Adelaide, Pathan stated that he could've dismissed Rohit on one of at least 20 balls. He also lauded the New South Welshman for drawing 45% false shots, saying on his YouTube channel (0:54):

"The way Josh Hazlewood bowled 10 overs for 29 runs but no wicket. I doubt I have seen such an unlucky spell because he bowled 60 balls out of which he could have gotten Rohit Sharma's wicket in any of the 20 balls. Even when he was bowling the 35th or 36th over, he was consistently beating the bat.

"I haven't seen forcing the batters to play 45% of false shots and not getting a wicket despite that. Mitchell Starc didn't bowl that well but he got a wicket. It's a game of luck sometimes. Wrist-spinner Zampa performed well, took four wickets."

Pathan also took note of Cooper Connolly's composed innings of 61*, claiming that he can serve Australia for a long time. Dissecting Connolly's approach, he elaborated (0:01):

"Australia have won the series by 2-0. It seemed like India weren't prepared but Australia, who were in a transition phase, looked well-drilled. Cooper Connolly, in particular, his bat comes from down. If you see batters in Australia, they always stand pre-loaded. But very few batters, keep their bat down when the bowler is at the top of his mark. He looked like a different batter, taking singles and doubles, rotating strike.

"When Australia A was playing in India A, he was the highest scorer, scored nearly 150 runs in three innings. This player can serve Australia for a long time and one who can become a good all-rounder. It's a long journey but he played a good knock."

The spin-bowling all-rounder joined Matthew Short at the crease when Australia were still 126 runs adrift of victory. He shared half-century stands with Short and Mitch Owen as the hosts won with two wickets to spare.

"We saw one more time how much we needed a wrist-spinner on this pitch" - Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan. (Image Credits: Irfan Pathan X)

With India losing an ODI in Adelaide for the first time since 2008, Pathan said the lack of runs on the board was the issue. The 40-year-old added (1:40):

"We saw one more time how much we needed a wrist-spinner on this pitch because the ball was not gripping. After 2008, we lost a match in Adelaide and lost the series too. When India look back, they will say we came close, took wickets. But the runs were not enough. If there were more runs, it would've been better."

India will face Australia in the third and final ODI of the series in Sydney on Saturday, October 25.

