Meet Doug Crowell - a 91-year-old Australian cricketer who's all set to be back on the field

Australia's Doug Crowell belongs to the rarest group of people who have played cricket even in their 90s. He might not have represented Australia at the highest level, but the passion for the game has kept him going even at the age of 91. He he will soon return to the field for Veterans Cricket.

Veterans Cricket is a tournament in Australia for anyone above 60 - a competitive league that Doug Crowell has been playing in for 15 years now.

"It's for the people that gave up their cricketing career when they were in their 30s, and they had an urge to want to keep going [and] keep fit."

Speaking about how this competition is different, Doug Crowell told ABC News:

"The ball's not coming along as fast as what it used to be, [it's] easier to catch them out now because the ball's coming to you slower."

At the age of 91, Doug Crowell might be Australia’s oldest cricket player. He’s one of the thousands of Australian seniors getting back on the pitch to play Veterans Cricket. #abc730 pic.twitter.com/uRuypWWcd2 — abc730 (@abc730) May 10, 2021

Even though Doug Crowell hasn't heard of anyone close to his age still playing competitive cricket, he doesn't intend to declare himself as Australia's oldest cricket player as yet.

I still feel fit enough to enjoy myself: Doug Crowell

In a day and age where people retire in their late 30s, Doug Crowell still feels fit enough to turn up on the field and have a swing with the bat and even roll his arm.

"I keep saying a couple years might pull me up, but who knows," he said. "I still feel fit enough to enjoy myself, and while ever I get picked, I think I'll turn up."

Doug Crowell (Source: ABC News)

Doug Crowell didn't have many resources while growing up to play professional cricket because there wasn't any club for his small farming community. Moreover, the fuel shortage during World War II meant that it was nearly impossible for him to travel to a different place.

At that point, he formed the Winton Cricket Club in 1946 and credits playing in harsh conditions back then has helped him keep going even today.

"We learned to play our cricket in the hard way, but it hasn't done me any harm," he said. "The fact I'm still playing I think is because we didn't have the real good fields and the real good pitches to play on, we had to adjust. We didn't have any flash mowers, or slashers, we had to rely on the cattle or sheep to keep the grass down."

Doug Crowell has no plans of slowing down and wishes to keep playing the game he loves so much. He also mentioned that he plays tennis thrice a week to keep himself fit.