Driver locks players’ kit bags inside bus over non-payment of fees during BPL 2025

The ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2025) has once again come under scrutiny over payment irregularities. Durbar Rajshahi's team bus driver Mohammad Babul took matters into his own hands regarding the unpaid dues, as he locked players' kit bags in the bus.

Rajshahi's BPL 2025 campaign has ended, with the team failing to qualify for the playoffs. Babul, who drove the team around the country throughout the league stage, has made it clear that he won't return the kit bags until he receives his remuneration.

Speaking to the reporters outside the team hotel, the driver said (quoted as saying by Cricbuzz):

"It's a matter of regret and shame. If they had paid us, we would have given back the kit bag to the players. Till now, I have not opened my mouth but now I am saying that we can leave if they clear our payment. The kit bags of local and foreign cricketers are there in the bus but I cannot give them as large portion of our remuneration is yet not paid."

According to a Cricbuzz report, Rajshahi are yet to pay their foreign players and staff for BPL 2025. The likes of Mohammad Haris, Ryan Burl, Mark Deyal, Aftab Alam, and Miguel Cummins are awaiting their full payments for the season.

Rajshahi secured six wins and as many losses in BPL 2025, finishing fifth on the points table. The side have faced a lot of humiliation off the field, with the team's owner Shafiq Rahman reportedly failing to pay hotel bills on time.

Last month, the Bangladesh players of the side boycotted the training session in Chattogram to protest against the unpaid dues. They were forced to field all local players in their match against Rangpur Riders on January 26 after their foreign players refused to participate due to non-payment.

"Hugely embarrassing" - BCB official on Durbar Rajshahi failing to clear outstanding payment of BPL 2025 players

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official disclosed that the BPL 2025 players were expected to receive 75 percent of their payments by February 7, while the remaining amount was to be cleared by March 8.

Calling the situation 'hugely embarrassing,' the official said (via Cricbuzz):

"I just spoke with Ryan Burl and others and they said that they are yet to receive their dues. I am in regular contact with Rajshahi's owner and he is just saying that he is trying to get it done. Just yesterday, Bangladesh's sports adviser (Asif Mahmud) had met him and asked to clear the dues as soon as possible and he had agreed."

"By February 7, players should have received 75 percent of their payment while the rest should be cleared by March 8. Unfortunatel,y that is not the case with Rajshahi which is hugely embarrassing," he added.

The Bangladesh government has set up an independent committee to examine the payment issues in BPL 2025.

