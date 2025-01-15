DSG batter breaks into smile after JSK spinner Imran Tahir's wild wicket celebrations in SA20 2025 game [Watch]

Durban Super Giants (DSG) keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen couldn't help but smile at Joburg Super Kings (JSK) spinner Imran Tahir's wild celebrations after taking a wicket in the SA20 game. In a video on social media, Klaasen was seen smiling in the dugout.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the innings as the leg-spinner picked up the vital wicket of Brandon King, cleaning him up with a googly. The veteran wrist-spinner celebrated by leaping like star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, making even the opposition players take notice.

It was a crucial wicket for the Super Kings, given King had already smacked a six alongside two boundaries to get the Super Giants' chase of 170 underway positively.

Imran Tahir bowls three expensive overs, but Joburg Super Kings prevail

Joburg Super Kings. (Credits: Joburg Super Kings X)

Quinton de Kock, who scored a half-century, proved to be the only top contributor for the Super Giants with the bat. Heinrich Klaasen, one of the most lethal strikers in the middle overs, had a short stay, chipping in with two fours and as many sixes in his 17-ball 29 before Matheesha Pathirana dismissed him.

Tahir, who dismissed King, leaked 29 in his three overs. Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Tahir, Pathirana, and David Wiese chipped in with a wicket each to fashion a 28-run victory for their side.

In the first innings, Leus du Plooy top-scored with 38 to get their side to 169, while Ferreira (26), Jonny Bairstow (26), and Devon Conway (22) also chipped in with crucial contributions.

The Super Giants registered a two-run victory over the Pretoria Capitals in their tournament opener, while their return match against the same opposition ended in a no result. Meanwhile, the Super Kings recorded their second victory, having beaten MI Cape Town by six runs for their opening win.

