Duleep Trophy 2023 Final, Day 4: Priyank Panchal keeps West Zone’s hopes alive in chase of 298

The Duleep Trophy 2023 final between West Zone and South Zone is headed for a thrilling finish. Set to chase a challenging 298 on Day 4 of the summit clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, West Zone went to stumps at 182/5. They need a further 116 runs for victory on the final day, while South Zone need to claim the remaining five wickets.

West Zone got off to a disastrous start in the chase, losing their first two wickets for 18 runs. Prithvi Shaw was cleaned up by Vasuki Koushik (3/28) for 7, while Harvik Desai was trapped lbw by Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/26) for 4.

Skipper Priyank Panchal (92* off 205) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) added 57 runs for the third wicket. However, Koushik struck a double blow dismissing and then trapping Suryakumar Yadav (4) lbw.

At 79/4, South Zone seemed well in command in the Duleep Trophy 2023 final. However, the defiance of Panchal combined with Sarfaraz Khan’s resistance led to West Zone’s tremendous fightback.

The duo added precious 98 runs for the fifth wicket. Just when it seemed like West Zone could run away with the chase, Sai Kishore bowled Sarfaraz for 48 off 76 balls, a knock that included five fours and a six.

At stumps on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 final, Panchal was eight short of what would be a wonderful hundred, a fighting knock in which he has hit 11 fours. He will have to do the bulk of the scoring on Day 5 if West Zone have to chase down 298. Of course, he will need support from the lower order as well.

Jadeja claims 5 but South Zone post 230 in their second innings in Duleep Trophy 2023 final

Earlier in the day, South Zone resumed their second innings on 181/7 and stretched their total to 230. Washington Sundar, who was unbeaten on 10 overnight, went on to score 37. Vyshak (23) and Kishore (16) also chipped in with handy cameos.

For West Zone, left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed all three South Zone wickets to fall on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 final to finish with figures of 5/40. After dismissing Sundar and Vyshak, he had the last man Koushik caught behind for a duck.