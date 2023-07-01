Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nishant Sindhu and Saurabh Kumar on top – Updated after Quarter-Finals

The initial stage of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Quarter concluded on July 2. Central Zone and North Zone clinched a comfortable victory by colossal margins of 170 runs and 511 runs, respectively.

At the Alur Cricket Ground, East Zone’s horror show continued as they severely faltered with the bat. In their pursuit of a very challenging target of 300, East Zone’s batting collapsed like a pack of cards as they failed to withstand the onslaught of the Central Zone bowlers.

Akash Deep emerged as the only batter to cross the 20-run mark. The rest of the batting unit appeared in shambles. Saurabh Kumar unleashed a destructive spell of 8/64 which choked East Zone’s brittle batting unit to the core. Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan were the other two wicket-takers picking up a wicket each whilst going at just around 2.5 RPO.

Back in Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, North East Zone surrendered to North Zone by a whopping margin of 511 runs. The scoreboard pressure eventually got to them and they were eventually bundled out for a shambolic score of 154. They failed to cross the 200-run mark in both innings, unlike North Zone who piled a significant amount of runs at ease.

Palzor Tamang (40 off 82) and Nilesh Lamichaney (27 off 64) tried to offer some form of resistance but with no intent shown from the other batters, their luck soon ran out. Pulkit Narang was the pick of the bowlers picking up 4/43 followed by Nishant Sindhu who returned figures of 2/25.

In the end, North Zone cruised to a comfortable 511-run victory and claimed those vital points to progress further into the tournament.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

There have been virtually no changes in the runs chart. Nishant Sindhu ended Day 4 on a high and is currently the highest run scorer in the 2023 Duleep Trophy Quater Finals. As of now, he has accumulated 153 runs in two innings at a stunning average of 76.5. He has also maintained a healthy strike rate of 61.2. Besides, Sindhu has smashed 18 fours and three sixes in both innings.

Dhruv Shorey still holds the second position with 146 runs to his name. He has a top score of 135 in the first innings and averages around 73 with 24 boundaries under his belt.

Harshit Rana stays in the third spot on Day 4 with 122 runs under his kitty. He has played only one innings so far and has batted at a swashbuckling strike rate of 141.86. He has so far clobbered 12 fours and nine sixes in the match. The rest to follow are HS Mantri and Prabhsimran Singh in the runs chart averaging 48.5 and 45 respectively.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Saurabh Kumar delivered a breakthrough spell on the final day of the match picking up figures of 8/64 to annihilate East Zone in an embarrassing fashion. He has bowled six maidens in the match and averages just 10 while maintaining a commendable economy rate of 3.62 RPO.

Pulkit Narang has overtaken Manisankar Murasingh and has seven wickets to his name with figures of 7/70. He averages 10 and has a remarkable economy rate of 3.47 RPO.

Manisankar Murasingh has slipped to the third position in the wickets chart. He ended day 4 with five wickets to his name at an impressive average of 14.4 which includes his best bowling figures of 5/72 in this match. His strike rate has also been on the lower side which currently stands at an impressive low of 36.

