Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nishant Sindhu and Saurabh Kumar on top – Updated after Semi-Final, Day 1

The first day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Semi-Finals got underway on July 5th in Alur Cricket Ground and Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bangalore. Central Zone and North Zone are the two teams that progressed to the semi-finals after thumping East Zone and North East Zone respectively.

Day 1 saw multiple rain interruptions that halted the games on several instances leading to a very frustrating experience for avid cricket lovers. Alur Cricket Ground hosted the rivalry between West Zone and Central Zone. West Zone elected to bat and batted all the way through Day 1. They ended the day with a score of 216/8.

The top-order featuring some big names like Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara got starts but failed to convert it into a big score. There was virtually no impetus displayed from the middle-order as they fell cheaply like a pack of cards. Atit Sheth played a useful innings of 74 (129) to drag West Zone to a face-saving score of 216 before the first day drew to a close.

Shivam Mavi was the pick of the bowlers who picked up four wickets while conceding just 43 runs in 18 overs. Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Saurabh Kumar, and Saransh Jain picked up a wicket each. They maintained a tight lid on the scoring rate which did not allow West Zone to break free.

Meanwhile, in Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, North Zone failed to get off to a flyer as they were bundled out for 198. Prabhsimran Singh and Ankit Kumar tried to hold the North Zone innings together but they eventually succumbed to the onslaught of the South Zone bowlers.

Some late contributions from Harshit Rana (31 off 22) and Vaibhav Arora (23 off 50) helped North Zone get a few handy runs in the backend of the innings. Vidwath Kaverappa picked up a five-fer who single-handedly derailed North Zone. Baltej Singh and Harshit Rana from North Zone fought back during the closing hours of play to reduce South Zone to 63/4.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Day 1

Nishant Sindhu stays at the top with 180 runs, and is currently averaging 60 in two innings. He has registered his best score of 150 so far this season.

Dhruv Shorey still holds the second position with 157 runs to his name. He has a top score of 135 in the first innings and averages around 53.33 while his strike rate currently stands at 59.69. He has so far smashed 25 fours and is yet to hit a six in this competition.

Harshit Rana stays in the third spot on Day 1 of the 2023 Duleep trophy Semi-Final. He has amassed 153 runs under his kitty which includes his best score of 122*. His strike rate after two completed innings is at a staggering high of 141.66. He has so far clobbered 16 fours and 11 sixes in the match.

The rest to follow are Prabhsimran Singh and Ankit Kumar who are averaging 46.33 and 37.33 respectively.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Saurabh Kumar in action

Saurabh Kumar retains the top position in the wickets chart with 12 wickets to his name. He has bowled 12 maidens in two matches and averages just around 14.5 while maintaining a commendable economy rate of 3.03 RPO. As of now, the youngster has claimed best bowling figures of 11/110.

Pulkit Narang holds on to the second position with seven wickets to his tally which includes figures of 7/70. He averages 10 and has a remarkable economy rate of 3.47 RPO. Besides, he has a respectable bowling strike rate of 17.28.

Shivam Mavi surpasses Manisankar Murasingh to claim the third position in the wickets chart. He achieved his best bowling figures of 4/43 today. Overall, the speedster has claimed 7 wickets at an impressive average of 14.42 while conceding just at 2.44 RPO.

Vidwath Kaverappa made an unprecedented jump in the wickets column after bagging a five-wicket haul on the first day of the semi-final match. He achieved figures of 5/28 at a jaw-dropping average of 5.6.

