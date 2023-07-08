The fourth and final day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy semi-finals got underway on July 8, 2023. Central Zone batters negotiated the final day well by salvaging a draw under tricky batting conditions at Alur Cricket Ground.

At Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, the crowd witnessed a very intense match as South Zone got over the line by 2 wickets in a thrilling finish.

Central Zone did not allow West Zone to bat for much time on Day 4 and picked up the final wicket to wrap up their second innings.

A target of 390 runs was set for Central Zone to chase. They lost their openers very early but Dhruv Jurel and Rinku Singh added some crucial runs to delay a victory for the West Zone. The game eventually ended in a draw and West Zone advanced to the next phase of the tournament.

At the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, South Zone were jolted by two early wickets in the morning when they lost Sai Sudharsan and Ravikumar Samarth in quick succession.

Mayank Agarwal stitched a vital 59-run stand with Hanuma Vihari to revive the chase. Useful contributions were made by Ricky Bhui (34 off 29) and Tilak Varma (25 off 19) which got South Zone on the brink of victory.

Harshit Rana and Baltej Singh tightened the screws around the South Zone batters, picking up 5 wickets in total. However, South Zone maintained their composure despite losing a few wickets at the backend of the day’s play and ended up on the winning side with just two wickets to spare.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Mayank Agarwal in action

Prabhsimran Singh ends the semi-final stage of the Duleep Trophy 2023 on a high note with 202 runs to his name. He is currently the highest run scorer and has cemented his spot at the top of the runs chart. He currently averages 50.5 with 30 fours and 3 sixes to his name.

Nishant Sindhu claims the second spot in the runs chart with 195 runs in his kitty. He currently has the highest score of 150 from four completed innings while his average stays at 48.75. His strike rate is in his early 60s and he has smashed 21 fours and 5 sixes.

Harshit Rana holds on to the third spot on the final day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy semi-final. He has 191 runs under his belt, which includes his best score of 122*. His batting average is at an enormous high of 95.5, while his strike rate is at a scintillating high of 132.63.

Dhruv Shorey finds himself in the number 4 position with 157 runs. He has a top score of 135 while his average stays the same at 40.5. His strike rate currently stands at 60.22. He has so far smashed 26 boundaries so far in this league.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most wickets list after Day 4

Saurabh Kumar retains the top position in the wickets chart after the final day of the Duleep Trophy semi-finals. He has 16 wickets under his belt and averages just around 16.12 while maintaining a robust economy rate of 2.98 RPO. His figures of 11/110 still remain the best bowling figures in the tournament.

Shivam Mavi is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He registered his best bowling figures of 6/44 on Day 2 and currently has 9 wickets from the tournament. Besides, he averages 17.66 and has a commendable economy rate of 2.99 RPO.

Pulkit Narang retains the third position with 7 wickets to his tally. He achieved his best bowling figures of 4/43 on Saturday and averages just around 10, with a lethal strike rate of 17.28. In addition, he has bowled 2 maidens and conceded runs at 3.47 RPO.

Vidwath Kaverappa stays at the fourth position in the wickets column. He bagged a five-wicket haul on the first day of the semi-final match and currently possesses a robust bowling average and economy rate of 10.71 and 2.17 RPO, respectively. He finishes the semi-final with 7 wickets to his name.

Harshit Rana surpassed Vijaykumar Vyshak to claim the 5th spot in the wickets column. He registered his best bowling figures of 5/125, averaging 25.42 while maintaining a formidable strike rate of just under 32.

Poll : 0 votes