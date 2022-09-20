Durban's Super Giants squad for SA20: Full list of players signed by Durban's Super Giants for South Africa T20 League

Durban's Super Giants roped in experienced South African batter Heinrich Klaasen (4.5 million rand) and seasoned fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius (4.1 million rand) during the SA T20 auction on Monday, September 19.

Pretorius, who proved his T20 credentials in IPL 2022, attracted interest from several franchises before Durban snatched him from the jaws of Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Durban's Super Giants made another bold move in the wee hours to acquire the services of Klaasen after some intense bidding with the Paarl Royals.

At 825000 rand, West Indian pacer Keemo Paul was a steal deal for the Super Giants. The young right-arm pacer has significant T20 experience and has also played in the IPL.

Durban made the next move to sign Keshav Maharaj (2.5 million rand) to strengthen their spin department. They also roped in Kyle Abbott (1.75 million rand) and Junior Dala (175000 rand) to strengthen their pace unit.

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka (275000 rand) was also signed by Durban's Super Giants. The left-arm pacer grabbed the limelight in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, with a brilliant spell against India. He returned with figures of 3/24, including the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Hooda.

Ahead of the SA T20 auction, the RPSG Group-owned Durban franchise announced the signings of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, and the uncapped Prenelan Subrayen. De Kock and Holder were also part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022.

Durban's Super Giants full squad and players list

The Super Giants, who are one of the six franchises that will feature in the inaugural edition of SA20, have signed 17 players for the competition.

Full squad: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer.

