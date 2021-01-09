Dwayne Bravo bats for T10 format; says it can extend cricketers' careers

Dwayne Bravo believes the T10 form could bring about a revolution in cricket just like the T20s. He listed the advantages of T10 cricket and added that the format could help veteran cricketers extend their careers.

Dwayne Bravo is a former West Indies cricket team captain who has achieved a lot of success in the game's shorter formats. He has a ton of experience in T20 cricket and has also regularly played in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

After three seasons with the Maratha Arabians, DJ Bravo moved to the Delhi Bulls ahead of the fourth season. The Delhi-based franchise elected him as their new skipper this year. Sharing his views on the T10 format, Bravo said:

"T10 is an exciting tournament and it's a competition that is just the way T20 started a few years ago - being the hottest thing in the market, and attracting so many people around the world. I think T10 definitely can do something similar. I believe it can also help players prolong their careers."

Dwayne Bravo led the Maratha Arabians to the Abu Dhabi T10 League championship last year. The skipper took three wickets and scored 31 runs in four matches. Bravo represented the Arabians in 17 games in the competition's first two seasons, notching up 64 runs and taking 18 wickets.

It's not a bowler-friendly tournament: Dwayne Bravo on T10 League

Dwayne Bravo has represented the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Due to the game's nature, batsman bat pretty aggressively in the T10 format, and the bowlers need to vary their deliveries to fox the batsmen. Having achieved so much success in this format, Dwayne Bravo said he used the T10 League as a platform to test his bowling skills.

"As a bowler, I use it as an opportunity to challenge myself because it's not a bowler-friendly tournament, and you come up against the best players in the world. So I use it as an opportunity to work on my skills and challenge and see how I can still compete at the highest level," concluded Dwayne Bravo.