West Indies T20 skipper Kieron Pollard confirms Dwayne Bravo will play his last game on home soil against Pakistan

Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will play his last game in the Caribbean, confirmed West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard before the fourth T20I against Pakistan.

The 37-year old from Trinidad has been one of the stalwarts of the game for over a decade. After making his debut in 2006, Bravo was a part of the West Indies’ two T20I World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016.

The fourth T20I against Pakistan will be Bravo's 86th T20I match. In his illustrious career so far, the Trinidadian has scored 1229 runs at an average of 23.18 and taken 76 wickets at an average of 24.98 and an economy rate of 8.08. He is joint-eight on the list for most wickets taken in T20I's with Irish cricketer George Dockrell.

Here's what the West Indies captain Kieron Pollard had to say before the game kicked off.

" I just wanted to take this opportunity to wish one of our stalwarts of the game in West Indies cricket. He's played all three formats even though he retired from the other two a long time. Bravo, given this opportunity, had to play his final game in the Maroons on Caribbean soil, so we look forward to that," said Pollard.

The skipper also had some kind words for Chris Gayle despite the Universe Boss not stating that this would be his last game on home soil.

"Obviously, Chris has been there and there about. He has said he will play till the age of 45. And at the end of the day, we want to continue to do well for these guys," added Pollard.

And yes it's official, today's T20I is the last in the Caribbean for the Champion @DJBravo47

We should celebrate one of the great T20 cricketers: Ian Bishop on Dwayne Bravo

Today is Dwayne Bravo’s last game for the West Indies “in the Caribbean”. We should celebrate one of the great T20 cricketers. I don’t use the word “great” lightly. We’ve had great test players, great ODI players. Bravo is a great of T20 cricket undoubtedly. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 3, 2021

West Indies fast-bowling legend Ian Bishop took to Twitter to show his appreciation for Dwayne Bravo, acknowledging the 37-year old as one of the great T20 cricketers.

The stats do justice to Bishop's claim as well. While Bravo was the perfect lower middle-order batsman in the West Indies line-up for numerous years, his dexterity with the ball in hand was one of his strongest points.

In 489 T20 matches, Bravo has amassed a staggering 532 wickets at a strike rate of 17.8 with a very respectable economy rate of 8.19.

While the rain-curtailed series against Pakistan will be a dampener for Bravo's celebratory game on home soil, his experience will be vital to the West Indies at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

