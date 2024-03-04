DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DY Patil Blue vs Route Mobile Limited, Match 20

The 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th matches in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 took place on Monday (March 4) in Navi Mumbai.

Indian Oil beat Nirlon Sports Club by five wickets in the 17th match and took the number two spot in Group D. They have won two matches out of three games played thus far. On the other hand, Nirlon Sports Club are yet to win a single game and found themselves at the bottom.

CAG beat Mumbai Customs in the 19th match and took the number one spot on the Group D table. They have won all three games played thus far. Mumbai Customs are at third with a solitary win in three matches.

Here’s a look at the updated Group D standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 CAG 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.996 2 Indian Oil 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.123 3 Mumbai Customs 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.291 4 Nirlon Sports Club 3 0 3 0 0 0 -4.097

The 18th match saw Tata Sports Club beat RBI by four wickets, thereby strengthening their position at the top of the Group B table. They have three wins in as many matches. On the other hand, RBI are rooted at the bottom of the table with three losses in as many games.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR PTS NRR 1 Tata Sports Club 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.993 2 DY Patil Blue 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.592 3 Route Mobile Limited 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.404 4 RBI 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.92

In the 20th match, DY Patil Blue beat Route Mobile Limited by six wickets in another Group B clash and took the number two spot on the table. The former has now two wins in three matches, while Route Mobile Limited found themselves at third with a solitary win in three matches.

Speaking of Group C, Canara Bank are leading the charge with two wins, followed by DY Patil Red (2) and Income Tax (1) at second and third, respectively. Bank of Baroda haven’t won a single game and are languishing at the bottom.

Here’s a look at the updated Group C standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Canara Bank 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.337 2 DY Patil Red 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.007 3 Income Tax 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.339 4 Bank of Baroda 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.107

In Group A, Reliance 1 are at the top of the table with two wins in as many matches. Jain Irrigation, who are at the second spot, also have two wins in two games but have an inferior Net run rate to Reliance 1. BPCL and Central Railway are sitting at third and fourth positions, respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Reliance 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.918 2 Jain Irrigation 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.655 3 BPCL 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.474 4 Central Railway 2 0 1 0 0 0 -2.006

CAG overcame Mumbai Customs challenge; Indian Oil beat Nirlon Sports Club by five wickets

The 16th match saw Nirlon Sports Club take on Indian Oil at DY Patil University Grounds. India Oil bundled out Nirlon Sports Club for just 126 runs before chasing down the total in 12.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

For Nirlon Sports Club, Arya Satpute top-scored with 36 off 26. Indian Oil showcased a pretty good performance with the ball, with both Vaibhav Arora and M Siddharth picking up three wickets each.

Ankush Bains played a match-winning knock of 45 runs in 23 balls for Indian Oil in the second innings.

The 18th match of the tournament took place between RBI and Tata Sports Club at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, RBI scored 151 runs for the loss of six wickets. Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the standout performer with the bat as he played a stellar knock of 88 runs in 56 deliveries.

As for Tata Sports Club, Irfan Umair and Siddharth Raut picked up two wickets each. In the second innings, Sujit Naik (48) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (37) chipped in with valuable contributions to guide the team home in 19.5 overs.

The 19th match was played between CAG and Mumbai Customs. Ankit Sharma (3) and Writwick Chatterjee (2) came up with brilliant performances to help the team bundle out Mumbai Customs for 153 runs. CAG, later, chased down the score in 18.5 overs. Subhrangshu Senpati played a match-winning knock of 57 off 39 balls.

In the fourth match of the day, DY Patil Blue locked horns with Route Mobile Limited. The latter batted first and notched a challenging score of 172 in 20 overs. Harshal Kate produced a brilliant knock of 94 runs in 58 deliveries. Gaurav Yadav bagged two wickets, while Vipul picked up one wicket for DY Patil Blue.

The total didn’t prove enough as DY Patil Blue chased it down in 19.2 overs. Ayush Badoni (53 off 33) and Abhijit Tomar (49) came up with match-winning contributions.

