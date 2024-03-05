DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DY Patil Red vs Bank of Baroda (Updated) ft. Manish Pandey and Shreyas Gopal

A total of four matches were played in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 on Tuesday, March 5. Income Tax won their match against Canara Bank by a huge margin of 135 runs. Sumit Kumar scored 53 runs off 18 deliveries and took two wickets as well. He won the Player of the Match award.

Reliance 1 faced Jain Irrigation in the 22nd match of the season and won the match by five runs. Naman Dhir was the key player for the team. He scored 55 runs off 33 deliveries and took two wickets for 26 runs in three overs.

BPCL chased down the target of 167 runs against Central Railway in the 23rd match. Manish Pandey shined with the bat and scored 103 runs off just 49 deliveries. Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the bowlers for the team and took four wickets for 17 runs.

DY Patil Red dominated Bank of Baroda in the 24th match and chased down the target of 135 runs with nine wickets in hand. Aman Khan won the Player of the Match award for his knock of 80 runs off 44 deliveries.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aman Khan 3 3 2 250 89 250 138 181.16 0 3 28 12 2 Sachin Yadav 3 3 1 171 82 85.5 100 171 0 2 23 6 3 Rohan Kadam 3 3 1 152 76 76 98 155.1 0 1 23 2 4 Tilak Verma 3 3 1 131 91 65.5 74 177.03 0 1 6 10 5 Sumit Ghadigaonkar 3 3 0 124 88 41.33 85 145.88 0 1 12 7 6 Anuj Rawat 3 3 1 122 116 61 71 171.83 1 0 14 6 7 Arshin Kulkarni 2 2 1 120 84 120 76 157.89 0 1 17 3 8 Ankush Bains 3 3 0 120 50 40 90 133.33 0 1 17 2 9 Aayush Vartak 3 3 0 115 54 38.33 66 174.24 0 1 10 6 10 Varun Lavande 3 3 0 115 68 38.33 79 145.57 0 1 11 3

Aman Khan has moved to first place from second and has amassed a total of 250 runs in three outings at an average of 250 and a strike rate of 181.16. Sachin Yadav has moved to second place with 171 runs in three games at an average of 85.5 and a strike rate of 171.

Rohan Kadam has jumped to third place from fifth and has 152 runs to his name in three matches at an average of 76. Tilak Verma has moved to fourth position in this list of the batters with the most runs. He has made 131 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 177.03.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar has slipped to fifth position from third and has 124 runs to his name in three games at a strike rate of 145.88.

Manish Pandey became only the second centurion this season on Tuesday. He is in 14th place and has scored 103 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 206.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 1 Sanveer Singh 3 3 59 9.5 0 84 8 10.5 8.54 7.38 2 Parikshit Valsangkar 3 3 72 12 1 68 6 11.33 5.67 12 3 Writwick Chatterjee 3 3 60 10 0 60 6 10 6 10 4 Aakash Mishra 3 3 54 9 0 64 6 10.67 7.11 9 5 Rohan Raje 3 3 42 7 0 51 6 8.5 7.29 7 6 Shreyas Gopal 3 3 72 12 0 88 6 14.67 7.33 12 7 Vipul Krishnan 3 3 70 11.4 1 89 6 14.83 7.63 11.67 8 Mayank Yadav 3 3 72 12 1 99 6 16.5 8.25 12 9 Himanshu Sharma 3 3 60 10 0 88 6 14.67 8.8 10 10 Manoj Bhandage 3 3 72 12 0 127 6 21.17 10.58 12

Sanveer Singh is still the leading wicket-taker this season and has picked a total of eight wickets in three matches at an average of 10.5. Parikshit Valsangkar is still in second place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets. He has picked six wickets in three games at an average of 11.33.

Writwick Chatterjee is still the third-highest wicket-taker with six wickets in three games at an average of 10, an economy of 6, and a strike rate of 10. Aakash Mishra has jumped to fourth place from seventh and has picked six wickets in three games at an average of 10.67.

Rohan Raje has moved to fifth place from fourth and has picked six wickets at an average of 8.5. Shreyas Gopal was the most successful bowler on Tuesday and has jumped to the sixth position. He has picked six wickets in at an average of 14.67.

