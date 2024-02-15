East Asia Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Japan, Match 4

The 2024 East Asia Cup witnessed a scintillating double header today (February 15) with commanding victories for both Japan and hosts Hong Kong.

In the day's opening match, Japan triumphed over China by a massive 180 runs.

The day's second match saw Hong Kong prevail over Japan by 27 runs.

After three matches, Hong Kong sit atop the 2024 East Asia Cup points table with three wins from three matches and a perfect six points. They have amassed an impressive net run rate of +3.163 over those matches, as their batters and bowlers have fired on all cylinders.

Despite this loss to Hong Kong, Japan sit in second place on the East Asia Cup table with two points earned from their earlier win over China. Out of the three games played so far, Japan's record stands at one win and two losses.

However, the comprehensive nature of their victory against China has given them a strong net-run rate of +1.912.

Yet to get off the mark in the points table are China, who have suffered two straight losses so far and carry a dismal net run rate of -7.575 after conceding runs heavily in their first two matches.

Japan crush China by 180 runs in East Asia Cup rout

The first game of the day between Japan and China saw openers Lachlan Tamamoto-Lake (134 off 68) and skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (109 off 53) obliterate the Chinese bowlers, striking a combined 21 sixes in a ruthless display of batting.

In reply, China were bundled out for a paltry 78 in just 16.5 overs, with Kazuma Kato Stafford and Makoto Taniyama grabbing three wickets each for Japan.

Batting first, Hong Kong managed 155 all out in 19.4 overs in the second game of the day against Japan, thanks to middle-order contributions from Yasim Murtaza (48 off 26) and Zeshan Ali (40 off 32).

In response, Japan's batting faltered as they folded for 128 in 18.5 overs, falling short by 27 runs.

Sabaorish Ravichandran was the destroyer-in-chief for Japan, finishing with figures of 5/22.

The wins see both Japan and hosts Hong Kong consolidate their positions in the top two spots on the table, while China remain winless after two matches.

