East Asia Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Japan vs China, Match 6

Hong Kong defeated China by 10 wickets in the fifth match of the East Asia Cup 2024 on Friday, February 16. Japan won the sixth match of the tournament against China by 44 runs after posting a total of 143 runs on the board.

Hong Kong finished in first place with four wins in four matches and had a Net Run Rate of +4.075. Japan won and lost two matches each and had a Net Run Rate of +2.075. China lost all their four matches and finished in last place with a Net Run Rate of -6.121.

Hong Kong demolishes China in 10-wicket thrashing

China won the toss and elected to bat against Hong Kong in the fifth match of the tournament. They could make only 41 runs before getting bundled out in 12.4 overs. Shenjian Zheng was the only batter who made a double-digit score and made 21 runs off 13 deliveries.

Haroon Arshad was the pick of the bowlers for Hong Kong and took four wickets in four overs for seven runs. Ehsan Khan and Anas Khan picked three wickets each.

Hong Kong required just five overs to reach the target of 42 runs and won the match by 10 wickets. The openers, Aizaz Khan and Jason Lui scored 21 and 12 runs, respectively.

Japan won the toss against China in the sixth match of the tournament and elected to bat. They lost their first wicket on the second delivery of the innings for a duck. Wataru Miyauchi was the highest scorer for the team and made 31 runs off 24 deliveries. Mian Siddique was the other batter who made more than 20 runs and scored 28 runs off 18 deliveries.

Japan were bundled out for 143 runs in 19.3 overs. Tian Sen Qun was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 12 runs in four overs. Zong Yuechao, MA Qiancheng, and Deng Jinqi picked two wickets each.

China didn’t have a great start either and lost the first two wickets for just nine runs. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score for Japan. Deng Jinqi scored 38 runs off 49 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team.

China could make only 99 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 44 runs. Mian Siddique, while Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano, Ryan Drake took one wicket each.

