East Asia Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Japan vs Hong Kong, Match 2

Hong Kong faced China in the first match of the East Asia Cup 2024 and won by 123 runs. In the second match, Hong Kong defeated Japan by seven wickets.

Hong Kong are first in the table with two wins in two matches. They have a net run rate (NRR) of +4.141. Japan are in second place and have an NRR of -2.431. China have an NRR of -6.150 and are last in the standings.

Anshuman Rath shines as Hong Kong crushes China by 123 runs in opening encounter

Hong Kong elected to bat against China in the first match. Anshuman Rath played a crucial role with the bat for Hong Kong. He scored 72 runs off 46 deliveries and remained unbeaten. Yasim Murtaza also had a decent outing and made 52 runs off 33 deliveries.

Hong Kong posted a total of 171 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Tian Sen Qun was the pick of the bowlers for China as he took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

China could make only 48 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, losing the match by 123 runs. Only one batter managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Yasim Murtaza and Nizakat Khan took two wickets each for Hong Kong. Anshuman won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Japan elected to bat in the second match against Hong Kong. They scored 179 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Kendel Fleming was the highest scorer and made 78 runs off 53 deliveries. Declan Suzuki also played a crucial role and made 45 runs off 23 deliveries.

Aizaz Khan was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 44 runs in four overs. Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, and Yasim Murtaza picked up one wicket each for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong lost their first wicket for just six runs. They lost two more wickets in the powerplay. But Babar Hayat and Jamie Atkinson added 127 runs for the fourth wicket and helped Hong Kong win the match. They reached the target of 180 runs in 16.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

