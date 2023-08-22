Ebadot Hossain ruled out of Bangladesh's Asia Cup 2023 squad, 20-year-old named replacement

Bangladesh right-arm fast bowler Edabot Hossain Chowdhury will miss the upcoming Asia Cup edition after picking up an injury.

According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the 29-year-old sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month on home soil.

A few days ago, the Tigers named their squad and appointed Shakib Al Hasan as captain, with Tamim Iqbal stepping down from the role after reversing his ODI retirement.

With the Sylhet-born bowler requiring at least six weeks of rehab due to the injury, he is likely to be fit for the 2023 World Cup, which is less than two months away.

BCB chief sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury remarked that the injury is serious and highlighted the need for more management to get him fit and firing for the World Cup. As quoted by the ICC, Chowdhury said:

"Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury. We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management.

"Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup. Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas."

The selectors have named 20-year-old Tanzim Hasan Sakib as Hossain's replacement. Sakib was part of the squad that lifted the U19 World Cup in 2020. He was also impressive in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup, bagging nine scalps in three matches.

Bangladesh's updated Asia Cup squad

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Bangladesh will open their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Pallekele.