Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif has urged the PCB to take advantage of the empty window that has been created due to the postponement of T20 World Cup and convince the ECB to tour Pakistan

Rashid Latif opined that Pakistan assisted England during difficult times and the latter should return the favour by visiting Pakistan this year. He feels that a week-long tour should suffice.

“Pakistan has helped the ECB during difficult circumstances. Now is the time to convince them to tour Pakistan for a three-match series in September or October. According to the current schedule, Australia will be playing a limited-over series in England till 15 September. The ECB officials can then send their team to Pakistan for seven to eight days. Pakistan does not even have a mandatory 14-day quarantine period,” Rashid Latif said.

PCB should start the discussion with its English counterpart: Rashid Latif

The 51-year old former wicketkeeper-batsman stated that PCB should put in place safety measures such as the ones implemented by ECB in the on-going series.

“The PCB can also take all the precautionary measures taken by the ECB to ensure the safety of teams such as West Indies and Pakistan. The PCB officials should begin a dialogue with the ECB in this regard,” Rashid Latif added.

PCB is also keen to plug gaps in its schedule after the postponement of the T20 World Cup. Wasim Khan, PCB's Chief Executive recently said the PCB are looking for possible options.

"Currently, we are talking to various boards behind the scenes as Pakistan team will have a lot of time now. We are waiting for the situation to get better as this is not the time to take quick decisions. Other countries will also evaluate the situation in Pakistan before sending their team. It won’t be an easy decision for anyone," Wasim Khan said.

As per the ICC Future Tours Program, Pakistan are scheduled to tour South Africa for a white-ball series, the schedule of which has not been finalized, as of yet.