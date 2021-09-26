ECC T10 2021: Match 4, Italy vs Czech Republic - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

In the fourth match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021, Italy will lock horns with the Czech Republic. Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, will host this group C clash.

Italy are a fairly decent team, having quality players on their side. The likes of Janaka Was, Amir Shaif and Damith Kosala will play a major role in their progress in the competition.

The Czech Republic have had a decent run over the past few months. The Continental Cup, which took place recently, saw them finish in fifth position. The Czech team defeated Bulgaria in the fifth-place play-off. The nation will look for a better finish in the ECC Group C points table.

Match Details

Match: Italy vs Czech Republic, Match 4, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: September 27th, 2021, Monday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

The weather in Cartama, Spain, will be warm and sunny. The temperature is likely to range between 16 and 30 degrees Celsius. Clear skies can be expected throughout the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. We have seen high-scoring games so far in the competition, and it won’t be a surprise if we get another one on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy

Playing XI: Janaka Wass, Amir Shaif, Damith Kosala, Jorawar Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Ravi Paul, Hassan Ahmad (wk), Manoj Tharindu, Simranjit Singh, Ammad Khan, Irfan Shaikh

Czech Republic

Playing XI: Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arun Ashokan, Naveed Ahmed (wk), Kushal Menon, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Frederick Heydenrych, Sudesh Wickramasekhara, Sahil Grover

Match prediction

With Italy and the Czech Republic both having quality players on their side, a close contest is on the cards on Monday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee