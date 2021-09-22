ECC T10 2021: Netherlands XI all-rounder Clayton Floyd scores first century of the season

Netherlands XI all-rounder Clayton Floyd created history by scoring the first international T10 century in the ongoing edition of the European Cricket Championship (ECC T10).

The 25-year-old South Africa-born cricketer scored a century against Romania on September 21 (Tuesday). He played a brilliant knock of 115 runs off 35 balls at a strike rate of 328.57. His knock included five boundaries and 16 sixes.

Opening batsman Musa Ahmad supported Clayton with an unbeaten 63-run knock from 20 balls. He batted at a strike rate of 315 and smashed eight maximums during his time in the middle.

Both players helped Netherlands XI post a total of 200/1 on the board after ten overs. In reply, Romania managed only 98/7 from their 10 overs and thus lost the match by 102 runs.

Austrian skipper Razmal Shigiwal previously held the record for the best individual score in the ECC. He had amassed 96 off 28 balls at a strike rate of 342.85 against Romania. His knock included five boundaries and 11 sixes.

Dutch opener Clayton Floyd has not only broken Razmal's best, he has also registered his name in the record books by scoring the first-ever century in the history of ECC.

All you need to know about ECC T10 2021

European Cricket (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

A total of 15 teams are competing in the inaugural edition of the ECC T10. The teams are divided across three groups of five teams each.

Spain, Belgium, Norway, Sweden and Luxembourg competed in Group A, while Netherlands XI, Austria, Hungary, Portugal and Romania are drawn in Group B of the competition.

The Czech Republic, England XI, Finland, Germany and Italy will compete in Group C for the top two spots.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for ECC Championship Week, where the six teams will compete for the silverware.

