ECS T10 10-ball 50: PAK I Care skipper Sheroz Ahmed enters record books with fastest fifty in tournament history

The European Cricket Series has entertained keen followers of the sport a lot over the last few months. ECS T10 competitions have taken place every month across the continent, with many players showing off their cricketing talents on the field.

In the recently concluded ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 match against the Catalunya Tigers CC, Pak I Care captain Sheroz Ahmed shattered the world record for the fastest fifty by touching the milestone off just ten deliveries.

Sheroz Ahmed went berserk in ECS T10 Barcelona Bash

Sheroz came out to bat in the sixth over, with the scoreboard reading 65-2. His team, Pak I Care, required 65 runs with 25 balls left. Ahmed began his inning in style with a six off Ghulam Sarwar's delivery.

On the first ball of the seventh over, Syed Hashim Mir took a single and brought Sheroz Ahmed back on strike. The No. 4 batsman took 28 runs off the next five deliveries, hitting four sixes and a four.

Chris Gayle blasts 50 off just 12 balls in the Big Bash League match, the joint-fastest of all time. Equal Yuvraj Singh's record. #BBL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 18, 2016

The next over started in a similar fashion, with Mir and Sheroz Ahmed crossing over on the first ball bowled by Sarwar. Ahmed slammed the second ball outside the park but misjudged the pace of the third delivery. Still, he returned in style and deposited the next two balls over the boundary line to complete his 50 off just ten balls.

He struck two fours and seven sixes to break this record. It is pertinent to note that Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle have reached the half-century milestone off 12 deliveries in the T20 format.

However, no other batsman has completed a fifty off just 10 balls before Sheroz Ahmed did it in the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash. Eventually, Ahmed departed for a 17-ball 59. His team won the match by seven wickets with two balls to spare.