Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has slammed cricket administrators over Adam Zampa's run-out controversy during the Melbourne Derby in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

On January 3, the Melbourne Stars captain effected a run-out at the bowler's end, while Melbourne Renegades batter Tom Rogers was out of the crease.

The attempted dismissal took place on the penultimate ball of the Renegades' innings. Just before Zampa was about to release the ball, he saw Rogers was out of the crease and held his action to whip the bails off.

Zampa was not awarded the wicket because the third umpire observed that he completed his action before the run-out was attempted.

Many Australian cricketers present in the commentary box like Brad Hogg showed dissent with the mode of dismissal. Even Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey said it wasn't the right way to play cricket.

Hogg, who played 60 BBL matches for Perth Scorchers and Renegades across seven seasons, said it was ludicrous to rule out Zampa's attempt at running out Tom Rogers.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his official Instagram handle, Hogg mentioned how the run-out rules were complicated by the administrators. He said:

"Einstein likes to keep things simple but cricket administrators like to confuse the issue. With the Mankad rule, the bowler can't go past the vertical if wants to run the non-striker out, who's left before the ball has been delivered. This is ludicrous."

The 51-year-old further explained how Rogers took advantage of moving ahead of the crease and asked the rulers of the game to refrain from making the dismissal look controversial.

Brad Hogg said:

"Now if you look at Zampa and Rogers incident: Ball before Rogers does not leave the crease before Zampa lets go of the ball. And all of a sudden, he is two meters down the wicket before the striker hits it. And as the striker takes off for his part in the running between the wickets, Rogers is already past halfway down the wicket. So he's got a huge advantage as it is."

He added:

"But when Zampa goes for the Mankad, Zampa is not anywhere near the vertical and Rogers has left the crease. So cricket administrators have got to pull their socks up, their heads in and keep this issue simple. And keep the controversy away from the game."

"You never saw Usain Bolt leave the box before the gun was fired" - Brad Hogg

Many personalities in the cricket fraternity have proposed alternate solutions to run-out batters to avoid them leaving the crease. Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc suggested that the batting team should be penalized by one run every time a batter is out of the crease.

Brad Hogg agreed with Starc but wants the batting team to be docked five runs from their total as a result of leaving the non-striker's crease.

Citing the example of former Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt to persuade batters to stay inside the crease, Hogg said:

"It's very simple. If the batsman leaves the crease before the ball is bowled, take all the runs that have been scored on that particular ball. Plus a five-run penalty that will keep the batsman behind the crease before the ball is delivered. You never saw Usain Bolt leave the box before the gun was fired. Did you?"

Hogg played 146 matches for the Australian men's national team across formats from 1996 to 2014. The left-arm wrist spinner picked up 181 wickets in international cricket across formats.

Poll : 0 votes