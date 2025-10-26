"Ek coach, ek captain, or ek selector ICT k liye fit nahi hai" - Top 10 funny memes after India's consolation win vs Australia in 3rd ODI 2025

Team India defeated Australia comprehensively by nine wickets in the third ODI on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Courtesy of the victory, India avoided a whitewash as Australia won the series by a 2-1 margin and lifted the trophy.Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss for the third consecutive time in the series and opted to bat first in the dead rubber. Harshit Rana (4/39), Washington Sundar (2/44), and others performed well for the visiting team to bundle out Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs. Matt Renshaw (56) top-scored for the home team in the batting department with his maiden ODI half-century.Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (24) then set a good platform for the Men in Blue with a 69-run opening stand. Josh Hazlewood broke the threatening partnership in the 11th over by dismissing Gill. Rohit Sharma (121*) then steered his side towards the target in the company of his long-standing teammate Virat Kohli (74*). The duo turned the clock back and put on a 168-run match-winning partnership for the second wicket and finished the chase in 38.3 overs.The third and final ODI between India and Australia provided entertainment to the fans, who shared their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X. One such post read:&quot;Ek coach, ek captain, or ek selector ICT k liye fit nahi hai (A coach, a captain, and a selector are not fit for the ICT)&quot;Here are some of the other best memes related to the game:&quot;India were too good with the bat&quot; - Australia captain Mitchell Marsh after losing the third ODI in SydneySpeaking at the post-match presentation, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh reflected on the dismal loss and said:&quot;We've seen Rohit and Virat do that for the last ten years to a lot of teams. Big experience for our guys and they were too good today. We probably needed one more partnership towards the back end there. We had a great platform but we weren't able to execute. That's okay. As I said, India were too good with the bat.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think the more experienced guys came in and guys like Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly, they did well. India are the number 1 team in the world and to get the job done in the first two games is great. We should be proud as a team.&quot;The two teams will next lock horns in a five-match T20I series, which commences on Wednesday (October 29) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.