"Ek dam se waqt badal gya jajbaat badal gye" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan

Team India and Pakistan are all set to clash in the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (September 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Men in Blue reached the final without losing a single match after topping the points table in the group and Super Four stages.Men in Blue faced a stiff challenge from Sri Lanka in their last Super Four match on Friday as scores were level after two innings. India eventually won the game in the Super Over after overcoming a resolute Lankan team to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Pakistan managed to win two of three games in the Super Four, securing a second spot in the finals. Both of their defeats in the latest edition of the Asia Cup 2025 have come at the hands of Team India.Abhishek Sharma is the leading scorer in the tournament so far, with 309 runs at an average of 51.50 across six games. His teammate Kuldeep Yadav is at the top of the wicket charts with 13 scalps.Ahead of the blockbuster encounter between the two neighboring teams, fans shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Ek dam se waqt badal gya jajbaat badal gye (Suddenly the times changed, the emotions changed),&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Win the power play and control the match&quot; - Aakash Chopra's advice to India ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final against PakistanFormer cricketer Aakash Chopra previewed the Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan in a recent video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'. He advised the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to dominate the power play to take control of the match, which would hamper Pakistan's chances. Chopra said:&quot;Win the power play and control the match. Many times you have to close the match later, but against Pakistan, you just close the game right at the top, and if you do that, you will be in a very good space. When I look at it from our perspective, it seems like we can figure out even if the powerplay is not good.&quot; &quot;However, Pakistan won't be able to do that. Pakistan is totally about how they start. If you stop them in the powerplay, this team won't be able to recover from there. Salman Ali Agha has been seen struggling a lot. The batting has been slightly topsy-turvy and they probably do not have that much experience and expertise either,&quot; Aakash Chopra continued.Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.You can get the live updates of the Asia Cup 2025 final here.