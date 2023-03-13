"Ellyse Perry is AB de Villiers of RCB Women" - Twitter lauds all-rounder for a fighting 67*(52) against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023

Ellyse Perry played a magnificent innings of 67*(52) to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a 150-run total on the board against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Perry came out to bat at number three when RCB's score was 24/1 after 4.1 overs.

Sophie Devine and Heather Knight lost their wickets soon as the Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to 63/3. Richa Ghosh joined hands with Ellyse Perry next to save RCB. The two batters added 74 runs for the fourth wicket, helping the team cross the 135-run mark.

Ghosh departed to the pavilion after a 16-ball 37, while Perry remained not out on 67 runs off 52 deliveries. The Aussie smashed four fours and five sixes in her innings. Fans on Twitter praised her for her brilliant performance. Some even compared her to AB de Villiers. Here are some of the top tweets:

Kevin @imkevin149 Ellyse Perry is AB de Villiers of RCB women Ellyse Perry is AB de Villiers of RCB women https://t.co/Ha6rcdDYzR

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Brilliant hitting from Ellyse Perry - 67* in 52 balls. RCB scored over 80 runs in the last 6 overs. Brilliant hitting from Ellyse Perry - 67* in 52 balls. RCB scored over 80 runs in the last 6 overs. https://t.co/1PvmrUc7fM

The backbone of RCB batting, when ever team is under pressure, she fought the lone battle. Ellyse Perry in WPL 2023:31(19)13(7)32(25)52(39)67*(52)The backbone of RCB batting, when ever team is under pressure, she fought the lone battle. https://t.co/rKSO0Kd8kC

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a knock from Ellyse Perry. At one point RCB was 63/3 in 12.4 overs and she scored 67* runs from 52 balls in difficult situation for RCB in WPL.



Ellyse Perry - What a player, she's Superstar! What a knock from Ellyse Perry. At one point RCB was 63/3 in 12.4 overs and she scored 67* runs from 52 balls in difficult situation for RCB in WPL.Ellyse Perry - What a player, she's Superstar! https://t.co/1fVhkVroTR

Vinayakk @vinayakkm That pick-up shot from Ellyse Perry is just... ppaah.



That pick-up shot from Ellyse Perry is just... ppaah.https://t.co/cDyONbvSdS

𝙍𝘿𝙆 #LEO @Goatcheeku_18 Back to Back fifties for Ellyse Perry Back to Back fifties for Ellyse Perry ❤👏 https://t.co/dm1R0VQPkM

° @PackedBishh



In IPL this man used to do both these duties After collapse Ellyse Perry anchored the innings and then Richa Ghosh came in and finished with a bangIn IPL this man used to do both these duties After collapse Ellyse Perry anchored the innings and then Richa Ghosh came in and finished with a bangIn IPL this man used to do both these duties 🐐 https://t.co/GYEv2X7ps2

"Richa was absolutely awesome" - Ellyse Perry heaps praise on her batting partner after 74-run partnership against Delhi Capitals

Soon after the first innings ended, Perry had a chat with the host broadcasters, where she lauded Richa Ghosh for her handy cameo. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star also spoke about the difference between the conditions at the Brabourne Stadium and tonight's venue, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Ellyse Perry said:

"Look I think considering our start and how tricky it was, Richa was absolutely awesome hitting and took the momentum back in our favour which was absolutely cool. I felt like all the matches at Brabourne, felt like it was holding up a bit. I don't think I struck the ball that well in the beginning."

Delhi Capitals have touched the 50-run mark in the sixth over in their run-chase of 151. Meg Lanning is batting in the middle with Jemimah Rodrigues. You can follow the live scorecard of this WPL 2023 match right here.

