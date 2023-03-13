"Ellyse Perry is AB de Villiers of RCB Women" - Twitter lauds all-rounder for a fighting 67*(52) against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023

Ellyse Perry played a magnificent innings of 67*(52) to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a 150-run total on the board against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Perry came out to bat at number three when RCB's score was 24/1 after 4.1 overs.
Sophie Devine and Heather Knight lost their wickets soon as the Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to 63/3. Richa Ghosh joined hands with Ellyse Perry next to save RCB. The two batters added 74 runs for the fourth wicket, helping the team cross the 135-run mark.
Ghosh departed to the pavilion after a 16-ball 37, while Perry remained not out on 67 runs off 52 deliveries. The Aussie smashed four fours and five sixes in her innings. Fans on Twitter praised her for her brilliant performance. Some even compared her to AB de Villiers. Here are some of the top tweets:
"Richa was absolutely awesome" - Ellyse Perry heaps praise on her batting partner after 74-run partnership against Delhi Capitals
Soon after the first innings ended, Perry had a chat with the host broadcasters, where she lauded Richa Ghosh for her handy cameo. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star also spoke about the difference between the conditions at the Brabourne Stadium and tonight's venue, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.
Ellyse Perry said:
"Look I think considering our start and how tricky it was, Richa was absolutely awesome hitting and took the momentum back in our favour which was absolutely cool. I felt like all the matches at Brabourne, felt like it was holding up a bit. I don't think I struck the ball that well in the beginning."
Delhi Capitals have touched the 50-run mark in the sixth over in their run-chase of 151. Meg Lanning is batting in the middle with Jemimah Rodrigues. You can follow the live scorecard of this WPL 2023 match right here.