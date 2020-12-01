Emirates Cricket Board announces launch of domestic D20 tournament

Following the success of the Emirates D10 tournament, the Emirates Cricket Board is now launching a domestic 20-over tournament, which will be called the Emirates D20 Tournament.

The D20 Tournament gets underway on December 06, and six teams will take part in the competition with the final just a day before Christmas on December 24.

The tournament will involve 33 games with teams representing UAE’s cricket councils. The tournament is set to be an exciting affair, with 12 days of thrilling and competitive cricket expected.

Matches will be available to watch live on various streaming platforms across the world, with more information on this to be available in due course.

The teams will feature a mix of the Emirates' biggest talents, senior players, as well as youth prospects. And it could be the next big step in establishing a strong national cricket team in the UAE.

Matches will be used by those in charge to keep an eye on talented players who could be considered for future selection for the UAE.

D20 tournament 'integral step in promoting and developing' cricket

The organisers of the tournament hope that the Emirates D20 tournament will help with the promotion and development of cricket in the UAE, like the D10 tournament did.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said on Monday:

"Following on from our successful hosting of the Emirates D10 tournament during July and August of this year, it is my pleasure to announce that the Emirates Cricket Board has finalised a domestic D20 (20-over) tournament. This initiative is an integral step in promoting and developing the sport in the UAE."

Tayeb Kamali, selection committee chairman of Emirates Cricket, believes that the tournament will help UAE identify promising and talented players in the country who can be integrated into the national team. He said:

"In any sport, identifying critical talent is extremely important. Catching them young and grooming them deliberately and professionally within a conducive environment goes a long way in building a strong national team. We look forward to 12-days of thrilling, competitive cricket."